3 Home Remedies to Remove “Fish Eye”

The “fish eye” is a type of wart that appears on the sole of the foot and that happens through contact with some subtypes of the HPV virus, especially types 1, 4 and 63.

Although “fish eye” is not a serious problem, it can be quite uncomfortable and cause an aesthetic change in the foot. For this reason, there are several treatments to eliminate the wart, from natural options to medical treatments, such as applying ointments or cryotherapy. Check out the top treatments for “fish eye”.

The following is a list of some home remedies that can be tried at home to eliminate “fish eye”, but that should not replace medical treatment:

1. Apple Cider Vinegar

The acetic acid present in apple cider vinegar is capable of promoting a chemical exfoliation of the skin, removing the most superficial layer and helping to eliminate warts faster.

To use apple cider vinegar, apply cotton wool on a small piece of cotton and then apply it on the “fish eye” wart. Finally, one must apply band-aid and put on a sock to hold the cotton in the area to be treated. Ideally, the apple cider vinegar treatment should be done overnight.

In some cases, the acid in apple cider vinegar can also cause skin irritation. For this reason, it is advisable to apply cotton only on the wart, avoiding applying it to the skin around it.

2. Aspirin

Aspirin is a drug sold in the pharmacy that contains acetylsalicylic acid in its composition, a substance that is formed from salicylic acid. This salicylic acid is often used in skin care products, including ointments to treat warts, as it is able to create a healing effect. peeling light, removing the most superficial layer of the skin.

Thus, aspirin can be used in the treatment of some skin conditions, including “fish eye” warts, as aspirin can help to slowly peel away the layers of skin, reducing the size of the wart.

To apply aspirin, an aspirin tablet must be crushed and mixed with a little warm water, until it forms a paste, which must be applied to the wart. Then, leave the paste on for 10 to 15 minutes and remove with warm water. This application should be done every day until the wart disappears completely.

3. Essential oil of tea tree

The essential oil of tea treealso known as tea tree oil, has a strong antiviral action that has been investigated to combat several types of the HPV virus, which is responsible for the appearance of warts on the skin, including the “fish eye”.

To use this oil, dilute 1 or 2 drops of the oil in a little vegetable oil, such as coconut or almond, and then apply it on the wart for as long as possible. This procedure should be repeated up to 2 times a day.

Important precautions during treatment

Any product that is applied to the skin for several minutes or hours can cause skin irritation or dryness. Therefore, if any of the home remedies mentioned above causes this type of effect, it is important to wash your skin well with soap and water, avoiding using the product again.