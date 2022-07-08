Is smoking hookah bad for your health?

Smoking hookah is as bad as smoking cigarettes, because although it is thought that hookah smoke is less harmful to the body because it is filtered when passing through water, this is not entirely true, since in this process only a small part of the harmful substances in the smoke , like carbon monoxide and nicotine, stay in the water.

The hookah is also known as an Arab pipe, hookah and hookah, and is usually used at friends’ gatherings, where consumption can last more than an hour. Its popularity among young people was due to the possibility of using flavored tobacco with different flavors and colors, which increases the audience of users, including people who did not like the natural taste of tobacco, which can be bitter, or that they weren’t comfortable with the smell.

Main risks of hookah smoking

One of the main risks of hookah is related to the burning of tobacco using charcoal, due to the products that are released in this burning, such as carbon monoxide and heavy metals, which considerably increase the possibility of the appearance of diseases. In addition, the exposure time tends to be long, which increases the chances of absorbing a greater amount of toxins, increasing the risk of diseases such as:

Cancer of the lung, esophagus, larynx, mouth, intestine, bladder or kidneys;

Blood-related diseases, such as thrombosis or high blood pressure;

Sexual impotence;

Heart diseases;

Increased risk of being contaminated by STIs such as herpes and oral candidiasis, due to sharing the hookah mouthpiece.

Another possible risk of hookah is the so-called passive smokers who breathe the smoke unintentionally. During use, hookah smoke can stay in the environment for many hours, due to the large volume that is dumped, presenting risks to other people in the environment such as pregnant women, babies and children. It is also important that people with lung and respiratory diseases stay away from these environments. See which remedies can help you quit smoking.

Even if the market already has the possibility of using a resistance that heats the coal, thus avoiding lighting it with fire directly, the damage is the same. Since, the remains of burning coal do not depend on how it will be lit.

Hookah as addictive as cigarettes?

The hookah is addictive like a cigarette, because although the tobacco used seems harmless, due to the attractive smell and flavors, it contains nicotine in its composition, an addictive substance for the body. In this way, the risk of hookah smoker becoming dependent is similar to the risk of cigarette addiction.

Therefore, those who smoke hookah consume the same substances as those who smoke cigarettes, only in greater quantities, since the minutes of use are longer than those of a cigarette.