How is fish eye treatment done?

Treatment for fish eye can be done at home as long as the dermatologist’s recommendations are followed, and the use of ointments or solutions with acid directly on the site is usually indicated. Treatment is slow and can take more than 30 days, depending on the size of the lesion.

In cases where the treatment performed at home is not enough, the dermatologist may recommend performing dermatological procedures such as electrocautery or cryotherapy with nitrogen, for example.

Fish eye is a type of wart that appears on the sole of the foot and, therefore, can also be known as plantar wart, and is caused by the human papilloma virus, HPV, which can penetrate the skin when a person walks barefoot on places contaminated with the virus, such as swimming pools, clubs, gyms and changing rooms. See more about the fish eye.

1. Ointments and acid solutions

The use of ointments or solutions containing acids in their composition is the main form of treatment indicated by the dermatologist, and products containing salicylic, nitric or trichloroacetic acid may be indicated. It is usually recommended to apply the ointment or solution once a day, because they promote an exfoliation on the skin, removing the most superficial layer and, consequently, the wart.

The application at home of the ointment indicated by the dermatologist can be done in two steps:

Removal of excess skin: this step is important so that excess skin is removed, promoting a more direct and effective action of the product indicated by the dermatologist. So, it is recommended to soak your feet in a basin with warm water and a little coarse salt, to soften the skin and remove as much dirt as possible. After the feet are properly cleaned and the skin has softened, you can apply a little pumice stone to remove excess keratin from the area around the wart. However, this procedure should not cause pain or discomfort;

this step is important so that excess skin is removed, promoting a more direct and effective action of the product indicated by the dermatologist. So, it is recommended to soak your feet in a basin with warm water and a little coarse salt, to soften the skin and remove as much dirt as possible. After the feet are properly cleaned and the skin has softened, you can apply a little pumice stone to remove excess keratin from the area around the wart. However, this procedure should not cause pain or discomfort; Application of the ointment or acid solution: after removing the excess skin, the product recommended by the doctor can be applied directly to the fish eye, according to his/her orientation, and in some cases, a time that the person should be with the product may be indicated.

It is not recommended that the person try to pull the skin to remove the wart, this is because the viruses can spread, giving rise to new warts, in addition to the risk of local infection, since the fragile skin allows the entry of others. microorganisms more easily.

2. Other forms of treatment

In cases where the acid treatment does not have the expected results, when the person has many warts or when the fish eye is very deep, other dermatological treatments to remove the wart may be recommended.

One of the treatments indicated is cryotherapy with liquid nitrogen, in which the wart is subjected to very low temperatures, allowing its freezing and removal. Understand how cryotherapy is done