Vincristine: what it is, what it is for and side effects

Vincristine is the active substance of an antineoplastic drug commercially known as Oncovin, indicated for the treatment of various types of cancer, including leukemia, lung and breast cancer.

Its action is to interfere with the metabolism of amino acids and prevent cell division, decreasing the likelihood of cancer spreading through the body.

This medicine is available as an injection and must be administered by a healthcare professional.

what is it for

Vincristine is a drug indicated for the treatment of the following types of cancer:

Acute lymphoid leukemia;

Neuroblastoma;

Wilms tumor;

Breast cancer;

Lung cancer;

Ovary cancer;

Cervical cancer;

Colorectal cancer;

Hodgkin’s and non-Hodgkin’s lymphoma;

Ewing’s sarcoma;

Osteosarcoma;

Malignant melanoma.

In addition, this remedy is also indicated for the treatment of mycosis fungoides and idiopathic thrombocytopenic purpura. Learn what it is and how to identify the symptoms of idiopathic thrombocytopenic purpura.

How to use

This drug must be administered intravenously by a healthcare professional, and the dose and duration of treatment must be determined by the oncologist.

In general, the dosage is as follows:

Adults

0.01 to 0.03 mg of Vincristine per kg of body weight, as a single dose, every 7 days.

Children

Over 10 kg: Administer 1.5 to 2 mg of Vincristine per square meter of body surface, as a single dose, every 7 days;

With 10 kg or less: Administer 0.05 mg of Vincristine per kg of body weight, as a single dose, every 7 days.

The duration of treatment should be determined by the oncologist.

contraindications

This medication is contraindicated in people with hypersensitivity to the components of the formula and in patients with the demyelinating form of Charcot-Marie-Tooth syndrome.

In addition, it should not be used by pregnant women and women who are breast-feeding should interrupt lactation during treatment with vincristine.

Possible side effects

Some of the most common side effects that can occur during vincristine treatment are hair loss, constipation, body pain, decreased white blood cells, loss of sensation, difficulty walking and loss of reflexes.

The most serious side effects that can occur are neuromuscular disorders.