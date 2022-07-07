How to treat gastroesophageal reflux

Treatment for gastroesophageal reflux usually starts with some lifestyle changes, as well as dietary adaptations, as in many cases, these relatively simple changes are able to alleviate symptoms, without the need for any other type of treatment.

However, if the symptoms do not improve, the gastroenterologist may recommend the use of certain medicines, which can be used for a long term, or only during the flare-ups of symptoms. In more complicated cases, in which not even medicines are able to improve symptoms, the doctor may advise performing surgery to try to resolve the cause of reflux.

The main forms of treatment used in cases of reflux include:

1. Lifestyle changes

People who have a less healthy lifestyle are at greater risk of developing various health problems. One such problem is the excessive production of gastric acid, which can end up causing reflux symptoms.

Thus, anyone who suffers from reflux, or even who wants to prevent its onset, should follow these instructions:

Maintain an adequate weight, as excess weight causes greater pressure in the abdominal region, increasing the chances of gastric acid returning to the esophagus, worsening symptoms;

Avoid smoking, as cigarettes can affect the ability of the esophageal sphincter to close, allowing reflux to occur more often;

Do not lie down until 2 hours after eating, as it is during this period that there is the greatest amount of acid in the stomach;

Avoid wearing clothes that are too tight, especially high-waisted shirts and pants, as they can put pressure on the stomach area and worsen reflux.

In addition, it is also very important that, when lying down, you try to keep the head of the bed higher than the feet. For this, you can put something under the mattress or put wooden shims under the legs of the head of the bed. Preferably, the headboard should be elevated between 15 and 20 cm.

2. Diet adaptations

In addition to the lifestyle changes mentioned above, there are also other simple and natural techniques that help relieve symptoms and are mainly related to diet.

Thus, it is advisable to have meals more regularly, every 3 hours, for example, but with less food. This helps keep the stomach less full and makes it easier to empty, preventing reflux.

In addition, increasing the consumption of vegetables and fruits, as well as avoiding less healthy foods, such as processed foods, red meat and fried foods, also allow you to reduce the amount of gastric acid, relieving symptoms. Another important tip is to regulate the consumption of some beverages, especially those that have been closely related to the onset of reflux, such as soft drinks, carbonated drinks, coffee and alcoholic beverages.

3. Use of medication

Most of the time, medicines for reflux are indicated by the doctor only as SOS, that is, to be used during a reflux crisis, which can arise when some types of food are consumed in excess.

However, the drugs can also be used for longer periods of time, especially in people who have very strong and frequent symptoms. Some of the most recommended include:

antacids, such as magnesium hydroxide or aluminum hydroxide : neutralize stomach acidity and prevent the burning sensation in the esophagus;

such as magnesium hydroxide or aluminum hydroxide neutralize stomach acidity and prevent the burning sensation in the esophagus; Acid production inhibitors, such as omeprazole, esomeprazole, or pantoprazole : inhibit the production of acid in the stomach, reducing the burning caused by reflux;

such as omeprazole, esomeprazole, or pantoprazole inhibit the production of acid in the stomach, reducing the burning caused by reflux; Gastric emptying accelerators, such as metoclopramide and domperidone : accelerate the emptying of the stomach, reducing the time that food remains in this organ;

such as metoclopramide and domperidone accelerate the emptying of the stomach, reducing the time that food remains in this organ; gastric protectors, like sucralfate: they form a protective barrier on the lining of the stomach and esophagus, reducing the burning caused by stomach acid.

Thus, and since the symptoms and causes of reflux vary a lot from one person to another, the medicines should always be guided by a doctor, who will evaluate the clinical history and indicate the doses and duration of drug treatment.

4. Use of home remedies

In milder cases of reflux, home remedies can be an excellent natural way to relieve symptoms. Some of the most recommended include ginger tea, chamomile tea and aloe vera juice, for example, which can be taken when the first symptoms of burning appear. See how to prepare these and other home remedies for reflux.

Although they are a good natural way to help relieve symptoms, home remedies should not be a substitute for medicines prescribed by the doctor, they should only be used as a complement to the indicated treatment.

5. Surgery

Surgery for gastroesophageal reflux is usually only used as a last resort treatment, in the most complicated cases where symptoms have not improved with lifestyle changes, dietary adaptations, or medication.

In these cases, the surgeon performs surgery with the aim of strengthening the esophageal sphincter, in order to prevent the rise of gastric acid into the esophagus. This surgery can be done in a classic way, with a cut in the abdomen, but it can also be done by laparoscopy, in which small holes are made in the skin. The type of surgery should always be selected together with the surgeon.

