Lung stain: 4 possible causes and what to do

Lung spot is usually a term used by the doctor to describe the presence of a white spot on the lung X-ray, so the spot can have several causes.

While lung cancer is always a possibility, it is quite rare, and the spot is usually just a sign of infection or inflammation of the lung tissue. And even when it’s caused by something growing inside the lung, it’s usually a benign tumor, unrelated to cancer.

Often, the spot on the X-ray can also be referred to as a lump in the lung, but in these cases, the doctor may already be suspecting a tissue growth, which can be benign or malignant. For confirmation of benignity or malignancy, a biopsy may be necessary, whose sample is taken for analysis in the laboratory. Understand more about the nodule in the lung.

1. Lung infection

Infections are the main cause of spots on the lung, even if there is no longer an active infection. Thus, the white spot can appear on the X-ray after the person has had pneumonia or tuberculosis, for example, representing a place in the lung where the tissues are still inflamed.

However, if there is no history of infection, the doctor should assess the presence of symptoms and perform a phlegm test to confirm that there are bacteria growing in the lung. Learn how tuberculosis is identified.

2. Benign tumor

A benign tumor is the growth of tissue within the lung, which normally does not cause any symptoms and is therefore only discovered during routine examinations. One of the most common types is fibroma, in which very fiber-rich tissue develops in the respiratory tract.

When the growth of this type of tumor is very exaggerated, it can cause changes in breathing, but normally it does not cause any type of symptoms and therefore treatment may not be necessary.

It is important for the doctor to analyze the history, signs and symptoms presented by the person and whether there has been exposure to chemical substances, and imaging tests and, in some cases, biopsy may be necessary to assess the benignity of the tumor.

3. Malformation of blood vessels

Another possible cause of a small spot on the lung is the presence of a cluster of blood vessels in some region of the lung, known as a hemangioma. Usually, these vessels develop from birth, but as they usually do not cause any type of symptoms, they are only identified during routine exams. See more about what hemangioma is and how it is treated.

The hemangioma is usually only kept under surveillance to see if it is increasing in size. If the size does not change, the doctor usually does not recommend any type of treatment, however, if it is growing and putting pressure on the airways, surgery may be necessary to remove excess vessels, for example.

4. Lung cancer

Although it is more rare, lung cancer can also be one of the causes of lung spotting. Usually, in these cases, there may already be other signs such as a persistent cough, feeling short of breath, blood in the phlegm or chest pain, for example.

The spots can also be the result of cancer that originates in other organs and has spread to the lungs, this situation being called metastasis.

Lung cancer is more common in people who smoke, so if this is the case, the doctor may order other tests such as a CT scan to try to confirm or rule out the diagnosis of cancer.

See what other signs can help identify lung cancer.

What to do after discovering a spot on the lung

After identifying a lung spot on an X-ray, a doctor takes a look at the person’s history to try to determine what the risk is that it could be a more serious problem, such as cancer. In addition, other tests such as computed tomography or even a biopsy can be performed to try to better assess the type of tissue that is causing the stain, in addition to blood tests to evaluate tumor markers, allowing you to decide the best form of treatment.

With computed tomography, the doctor should be able to assess in greater detail the size and shape of the spot, which may already better indicate the risk of being cancer. Generally, very large and irregularly shaped patches are more likely to be cancer, but only a biopsy can confirm the diagnosis.