What to do to relieve an asthma attack

To relieve asthma attacks, it is important that the person stay calm and in a comfortable position and make use of the inhaler. However, when the inhaler is not nearby, it is recommended that medical help is called and the person remains calm and in the same position until breathing is controlled and medical help arrives.

To provide adequate first aid it is recommended that:

calm the person and help her to sit in a comfortable position; Ask the person to lean forward slightlyplacing the elbows resting on the back of a chair, if possible, to facilitate breathing; Check if the person has any asthma medication, or inhaler, and give the medicine. See how to apply an asthma inhaler; Call an ambulance quicklycalling 192, in case the person stops breathing or does not have a firecracker nearby.

In case the person faints and is not breathing, cardiac massage should be started to keep the heart working and help save life. See how to properly perform cardiac massage.

Asthma attacks can be identified through some symptoms, such as intense difficulty breathing and purple lips, and can be avoided through food, for example.

What to do when the firecracker isn’t around

In cases where there is no asthma inhaler nearby, it is advisable to remain still in the same position until medical help arrives, so that the body does not quickly use up the little oxygen that is entering the lungs.

In addition, it is recommended to loosen clothing that could cause obstruction of breathing, remain calm and try to breathe slowly, breathing in through the nose and out through the mouth until medical help arrives.

How to avoid an asthma attack

To avoid asthma attacks, it is important to identify the factors that worsen the symptoms and then try to avoid them on a daily basis. Some of the most common factors include pollution, allergies, cold air, dust, strong smells, or smoke. See other fundamental tricks to avoid crises.

In addition, situations of cold, flu or sinusitis, for example, can also cause the emergence of more intense symptoms of asthma, facilitating crises.

Thus, it is essential to maintain the treatment indicated by the doctor even when the symptoms have not appeared for a long time, as they help to prevent the emergence of new crises. A good tip is to always keep an extra “firecracker” close by, even if it is no longer needed, so that it can be used in times of crisis or emergency.

What to eat

Asthma attacks can also be prevented through diet, through consumption of anti-inflammatory foods that help control lung inflammation and relieve asthma symptoms. Check out the following video on how to eat for asthma: