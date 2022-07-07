Exercise-induced asthma: what it is, symptoms and treatment

Exercise-induced asthma is a type of asthma that arises after doing some vigorous physical activity, such as running or swimming, causing symptoms such as shortness of breath, wheezing or dry cough, for example.

Usually attacks of this type of asthma start 6 to 8 minutes after starting intense exercise and tend to disappear after using the asthma medicine or after 20 to 40 minutes of rest. However, in some cases, the asthma attack can also appear 4 to 10 hours after the end of the activity.

Exercise-induced asthma has no cure, but it can be controlled with medication and exercise that help prevent symptoms, allowing for physical exercise and even entry into military service.

main symptoms

The main symptoms of exercise-induced asthma can be:

Persistent dry cough;

Wheezing when breathing;

Feeling short of breath;

Pain or tightness in the chest;

Excessive tiredness during exercise.

Usually, these symptoms can appear a few minutes after starting physical activity and last up to 30 minutes after exercise, if you don’t use medication to reduce symptoms, such as the “asthma bombs” with corticosteroids mentioned above. See the general symptoms of this disease.

How is the treatment done?

Treatment for exercise-induced asthma should be guided by a pulmonologist or allergist and is usually done with drugs that must be inhaled before exercise to prevent symptoms, such as:

beta agonist drugs such as Albuterol or Levalbuterol: must be inhaled before doing any intense physical activity to open the airways and prevent the onset of asthma symptoms;

such as Albuterol or Levalbuterol: must be inhaled before doing any intense physical activity to open the airways and prevent the onset of asthma symptoms; ipatropium bromide: is a remedy widely used by asthmatics to relax the airways and prevent the development of asthma during exercise.

In addition, the doctor may also prescribe other medications to control asthma daily or when symptoms arise, such as Budesonide or Fluticasone corticosteroid inhalers, for example, which, over time, can reduce the need to use the medications before exercise. physicist.

Best exercises for asthma sufferers

1. Walk

Walking for about 30 or 40 minutes daily improves blood circulation and cardiorespiratory activity, thus increasing the uptake of oxygen by the blood. To take advantage of the exercise, you should try walking early in the morning or late in the afternoon, when the temperature is milder and the individual sweats less. On the coldest days of the year, walking on a treadmill indoors or in a gym is more suitable because for some asthmatics the cold air from the street can make it difficult to breathe.

See what precautions to take when walking in: Stretching exercises for walking.

2. Cycling

Those who enjoy cycling can take advantage of this physical activity to strengthen their leg muscles. Initially, it is recommended to walk slowly, on a bike path with little movement in order to increase or decrease the risk as necessary. However, riding a bicycle can cause neck pain in some people due to the height of the saddle and handlebars, so it is only recommended to ride a bicycle frequently if it does not cause any discomfort.

3. Swimming

Swimming is a complete sport and helps to increase the individual’s respiratory capacity, because swimming breathing must be synchronized to increase exercise performance. However, if the asthmatic also has allergic rhinitis, the chlorine in the pool can make breathing difficult, but this doesn’t happen to everyone and so it’s a matter of experimenting to see if you notice any negative changes in breathing. If this does not happen, it is advised to swim 30 minutes daily or do 1 hour of swimming 3 times a week to benefit breathing.

4. Football

For those who are already in good physical condition, playing soccer sporadically is allowed, however this physical activity is more intense and can be more difficult for asthmatics. However, with good physical conditioning, it is possible to play soccer weekly without having an asthmatic attack, but whenever the air is very cold, the possibility of doing another physical activity should be considered.

How to avoid asthma while exercising

Some important tips to avoid asthma attacks triggered by physical activity include:

Warm up 15 minutes before starting exercise, with muscle stretching or walking, for example;

starting exercise, with muscle stretching or walking, for example; Give preference to lighter physical activities that normally do not cause asthma attacks.

that normally do not cause asthma attacks. Cover your nose and mouth with a scarf or running mask on the coldest days;

or running mask on the coldest days; Try to breathe in through the nose during the exercise, being able to exhale the air through the mouth;

during the exercise, being able to exhale the air through the mouth; Avoid exercising in places with a lot of allergenssuch as near traffic or in gardens during spring.

To complement these tips and better control asthma attacks, it is also important to do breathing exercises at least once a week in a physiotherapy office.