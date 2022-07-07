5 diet tips to control asthma

Since asthma is a disease that causes inflammation of the airways, people with this condition should have a careful diet, giving preference to foods with anti-inflammatory and antioxidants, such as foods rich in omega-3, for example.

In addition, they should also avoid the consumption of foods rich in sugar, as carbohydrates consume more oxygen when they are digested, increasing the work of breathing and increasing the chances of having an asthma attack.

Food alone does not help to cure asthma, but to improve it, and, therefore, should serve to complement the treatment indicated by the pulmonologist.

Below are some nutritional recommendations that can help relieve symptoms and reduce the frequency of asthma attacks.

1. Eat anti-inflammatory foods

Anti-inflammatory foods decrease the production of substances in the body that stimulate inflammation of lung tissue. In addition to favoring the immune system, making the body more resistant against other diseases, such as the flu or a cold, for example.

Omega-3, vitamin C, vitamin A and E, allicin, polyphenols, among other substances, are potent antioxidants with anti-inflammatory properties. Some of the foods that can be included in daily life are salmon, tuna, sardines, olive oil, chia seeds, flaxseeds, avocado, orange, strawberry, kiwi, guava, broccoli, cabbage, garlic, onion, between others.

2. Ingest more protein

In some cases, the treatment of asthma is done with the use of steroids. However, this type of medication can increase the breakdown of proteins in the body. Therefore, during its administration it is important to ingest larger amounts of foods rich in proteins, especially in the case of children, who are in the growth phase.

3. Increase fluid consumption

To help fluidize and eliminate the secretions produced as a result of asthma more easily, it is recommended to drink at least 2 liters of liquids a day, and water, teas or natural juices without sugar can be consumed.

4. Decrease sugar consumption

It is important for people with asthma to avoid foods rich in simple sugars and saturated fats, as well as industrialized products, especially during an attack. These foods are pro-inflammatory, so they favor inflammation in the body and decrease defenses, making it difficult to control asthma.

In addition, excessive consumption of foods rich in sugar can make breathing difficult, as more oxygen is used during metabolism to be digested and more carbon dioxide is released, causing fatigue in the respiratory muscles.

For this reason, you should avoid the consumption of soft drinks, white sugar, cookies, chocolates, cakes, sweets, snacks, pre-cooked meals and fast food.

5. Decrease consumption of foods rich in omega-6

It is important that the consumption of omega-6 is not greater than the consumption of omega-3, because it can also increase inflammation in the body. Some examples of foods rich in omega 6 are soy oil, apple oil and sunflower oil.

Sample asthma menu

main meals Day 1 Day 2 Day 3 Breakfast 1 cup coffee with milk + spinach omelet Oatmeal pancake with butter and cocoa + chopped fruit 2 slices of wholemeal bread with white cheese + 1 orange juice Morning snack 1 natural yogurt with 1 tablespoon of oatmeal 1 medium kiwi 20 units of peanuts + 2 slices of pineapple Lunch dinner 1 grilled salmon fillet + brown rice + asparagus sautéed with 1 tsp olive oil 100 grams of chicken stroganoff + quinoa + broccoli salad with carrots seasoned with 1 teaspoon of olive oil 100 ranges of grilled chicken breast with roasted potatoes + lettuce, onion and tomato salad seasoned with 1 teaspoon of olive oil and vinegar Afternoon snack 1 medium tangerine 1 natural yogurt with 1/2 sliced ​​banana + 1 teaspoon chia 2 wholemeal toast with 2 tablespoons of avocado and 1 scrambled egg

The amounts indicated vary according to age, sex, physical activity and associated disease, and it is important to seek guidance from a nutritionist so that a complete evaluation is carried out and the most appropriate nutritional plan is verified according to the person’s needs.

