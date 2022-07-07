Childhood asthma: how to care for a baby with asthma

Childhood asthma is more common when one of the parents is asthmatic, but it can also develop when the parents do not have the condition. Asthma symptoms can manifest in childhood or adolescence.

Baby asthma symptoms can include:

Feeling short of breath or wheezing when breathing more than once a month;

Cough caused by laughter, intense crying or physical exercise;

Cough even when the baby doesn’t have the flu or a cold.

There is a greater risk of the baby having asthma when one of the parents is asthmatic, and if there are smokers in the house. The fur of animals only causes asthma if there is a genetic predisposition/allergies to the fur, by itself, the animals do not cause asthma.

The diagnosis of asthma in the baby can be made by the pulmonologist/pediatric allergist, but the pediatrician may suspect the disease when the child presents the signs and symptoms of asthma. Learn more at: Tests to diagnose asthma.

Baby asthma treatment

The treatment of asthma in babies is similar to that of adults, and should be done with the use of medication and avoiding exposure to substances that can trigger an asthma attack. In babies and children under 3 years of age, the pediatrician or pediatric pulmonologist guides the nebulization with asthma medicines diluted in saline solution, and generally only after 5 years of age can they start using the ” asthma”.

The pediatrician may also recommend nebulization with corticosteroid medicines, such as Prelone or Pediapred, once a day to prevent the onset of asthma attacks and having the flu vaccine every year, before the onset of winter.

If in an asthma attack the medicine seems to have no effect, you should call an ambulance or take the baby as soon as possible to the hospital. See what First Aid for an asthma attack is.

In addition to the use of the medicine, the pediatrician should advise parents to take some care at home, especially in the baby’s room, to avoid the accumulation of dust. Some useful measures are to remove rugs, curtains and carpets from the house and always clean the house with a damp cloth to always remove all dust.

What should a baby’s room look like with asthma?

Parents should pay special attention when preparing the baby’s room, as this is where the baby spends the most time during the day. Thus, the main care in the bedroom includes:

Use hypoallergenic covers on the mattress and pillows of the bed;

on the mattress and pillows of the bed; change the blankets by duvets or avoid using fur blankets;

or avoid using fur blankets; ​ Change bedding every week and wash it in water at 130ºC;

and wash it in water at 130ºC; put rubber floor washable, as shown in image 2, in places where the child plays;

washable, as shown in image 2, in places where the child plays; Clean the room with a vacuum dust and damp cloth at least 2 to 3 times a week;

dust and damp cloth at least 2 to 3 times a week; Clean the fan blades 1 time a week, avoiding the accumulation of dust on top of the device;

1 time a week, avoiding the accumulation of dust on top of the device; Removing rugs, curtains and carpets the child’s room;

the child’s room; Prevent the entry of animalslike a cat or dog, inside the baby’s room.

In the case of a baby who has symptoms of asthma due to changes in temperature, it is also important to wear clothes appropriate for the season to avoid sudden changes in temperature.

Also, plush dolls should be avoided as they accumulate a lot of dust. However, if there are toys with fur, it is advisable to keep them closed in a closet and wash them at least once a month.

This care must be maintained throughout the house to ensure that allergic substances, such as dust or fur, are not transported to the place where the baby is.

What to do when your baby has an asthma attack

What should be done in the baby’s asthma crisis is to nebulize with bronchodilator drugs, such as Salbutamol or Albuterol, prescribed by the pediatrician. For this you must:

Place the number of drops of the medicine indicated by the pediatrician in the nebulizer cup; Add, in the nebulizer cup, 5 to 10 ml of saline solution; Position the mask correctly on the baby’s face or put it together in the nose and mouth; Turn on the nebulizer for 10 minutes or until the medicine disappears from the cup.

The nebulizations can be done several times during the day, according to the doctor’s indication, until the baby’s symptoms subside.

when to go to the doctor

Parents should take their baby to the emergency room when:

Asthma symptoms do not subside after nebulization;

More nebulizations are needed to control symptoms than those prescribed by the doctor;

The baby has purplish fingers or lips;

The baby is having trouble breathing, becoming very irritable.

In addition to these situations, parents should take the baby with asthma to all routine consultations scheduled by the pediatrician to assess their development.