JUP stenosis: what it is, causes and treatment

Ureteropelvic junction (UPJ) stenosis, also called pyeloureteral junction obstruction, is a urinary tract obstruction where a piece of the ureter, the tube that carries urine from the kidneys to the bladder, is thinner than the normal, causing urine to not flow properly into the bladder, accumulating in the kidneys.

JUP is usually diagnosed during pregnancy or shortly after birth because it is a congenital condition, which allows the appropriate treatment to be done as soon as possible, and reduces the probability of overloading the kidneys, and consequently the loss of kidney function.

Some signs of JUP stenosis include swelling, pain and recurrent urinary infections, which can lead in severe cases to the loss of the affected kidney, so the recommended treatment is surgery.

main symptoms

The symptoms of JUP stenosis can appear in childhood, however it is not uncommon for them to manifest in adolescence or adulthood. The most common symptoms can be:

Swelling on one side of the belly or back;

Formation of kidney stones;

Recurrent urinary tract infection;

Pain in one side of the back;

Arterial hypertension;

Blood in the urine.

Confirmation of suspected JUP is done by imaging tests, such as renal scintigraphy, X-ray and ultrasound that are used to differentiate between significant obstruction, when urine cannot pass from the kidney to the bladder and which requires surgical correction, from dilatation renal pyelocaliceal, which is a swelling of the kidney for example, in which surgery is not indicated. Check out what pyelocaliceal dilation is and how the treatment is done.

In case of suspicion of JUP, it is important to look for a nephrologist, as the delay in diagnosis can lead to loss of the affected kidney.

What causes JUP stenosis

The causes of JUP stenosis are still unknown, but in most cases it is a congenital problem, that is, the person is born that way. However, there are causes of JUP obstruction that can also be triggered by kidney stone, blood clots in the ureter, or schistosomiasis, for example.

In rare cases, the reason for stenosis can be due to trauma to the abdomen, such as blows, or accidents that involve great impact in this region.

How is the treatment done?

The treatment for JUP stenosis is done by a surgery called pyeloplasty, which aims to restore the normal flow of urine between the kidney and ureter. The surgery lasts for two hours, general anesthesia is used, after approximately 3 days of hospitalization the person can return home, and in most cases the kidney can recover from the injury it suffered.

Is it possible to get pregnant?

JUP stenosis does not affect fertility, so it is possible to become pregnant. However, it is necessary to check the degree of kidney damage, if the woman has high blood pressure or if the levels of proteinuria are high. If these values ​​are altered, there is a greater risk of problems in pregnancy, such as premature birth or maternal death, and therefore pregnancy may be advised against by the nephrologist.