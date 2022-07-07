Remedies to relieve the pain of teething

To relieve the pain, itching and discomfort of the baby from the birth of the first teeth, there are natural remedies that help parents and the baby to go through this phase. The most well-known remedy is Chamomile C, which is a natural compound that helps relieve pain.

Chamomile C is made from chamomile and licorice, which help relieve the baby’s pain, itching and discomfort, due to its therapeutic properties such as anti-inflammatory, antioxidant, analgesic and antiseptic action. However, the use of chamomile C is only indicated for babies from 4 months of age. Learn more about Chamoline C.

Although natural medicines have a positive effect most of the time, if there is a high fever or the baby refuses to eat, it may be necessary to use analgesics containing paracetamol, and these only the pediatrician can indicate, as it is necessary to check weight, age and pain intensity.

How to use Chamoline C

To use chamomile C, it is recommended to mix the contents of one capsule in a small amount of water and offer it to the baby, using a syringe without a needle, twice a day. Another option can be to replace the water with breast milk or any other type of milk that the baby consumes.

When to use pharmacy remedies

In case of fever or diarrhea, it may be necessary to use over-the-counter medicines such as children’s paracetamol. These medicines are already sold in the form of babies in pharmacies, however it is essential to confirm the need for the medicine by the pediatrician.

Are there ointments for pain relief?

Even with the over-the-counter sale of ointments and gels that reduce pain in pharmacies, it is not recommended that they be applied to babies without guidance from a pediatrician. This is because children are at greater risk of suffering side effects such as allergies and even cardiac arrest, in addition to the risk of suffocation from excess saliva and loss of the swallowing reflex.

Care during teething

During the birth of the baby’s teeth, attention is recommended during breastfeeding, as at this stage the baby drools a lot. Thus, so that there is no risk of choking on excess liquid, it is recommended that breastfeeding be done with the baby in a sitting position. It is also indicated to check the little fingers, because when making the movement of taking the hand to the mouth, in an attempt to scratch the gum, the baby can end up injuring the fingers.

On certain occasions, the need to moisturize the skin of the baby’s face and chin may appear, as excess saliva can irritate the skin.

When the teeth finish erupting, it is suggested to brush from the first week, with toothpaste suitable for the child’s age and with a toothbrush suitable for babies. Learn how to brush your baby’s teeth.