Knee arthroscopy: what it is, recovery and risks

Knee arthroscopy is a minor surgery in which the orthopedist uses a thin tube, with a camera at the end, to observe the structures inside the joint, without having to make a large cut in the skin. Thus, arthroscopy is usually used when there is pain in the knee, to assess whether there is a problem with the structures of the joint.

However, if the diagnosis has already been made, through other tests such as X-ray, for example, the doctor can still use arthroscopy to make small repairs to the meniscus, cartilage or cruciate ligaments, helping to treat the problem. After this procedure, some care will be needed, so see here how physiotherapy can be done to recover from arthroscopy.

What is arthroscopy recovery like?

Arthroscopy is a low-risk surgery that usually takes about 1 hour, so its recovery time is also much faster than traditional knee surgery. However, this time may vary from person to person, depending on the speed of healing and the problem treated.

However, in almost all cases, it is possible to return home on the same day, it is just important to maintain some precautions such as:

Stay home avoiding applying any type of weight to the leg for at least 4 days;

avoiding applying any type of weight to the leg for at least 4 days; Keep the leg elevated above heart level for 2 to 3 days to reduce swelling;

above heart level for 2 to 3 days to reduce swelling; Apply an ice pack in the knee area several times a day for 3 days to relieve swelling and pain;

in the knee area several times a day for 3 days to relieve swelling and pain; Taking prescribed medications by the doctor at the correct time, to keep the pain well controlled;

by the doctor at the correct time, to keep the pain well controlled; use crutches during the recovery period, until indicated by the doctor.

In addition, rehabilitation physiotherapy sessions may still be recommended, especially in cases where some knee structure has been repaired. Physiotherapy helps to fully regain strength in the leg muscles and increase the ability to bend the knee, which may be impaired after surgery.

Physical activity can usually be resumed about 6 weeks after arthroscopy, as directed by the orthopedist. And in addition, there may be cases where it is important to switch high-impact activities depending on the type of knee injury.

Possible risks of arthroscopy

The risk of complications from an arthroscopy is very low, however, as with any other surgery, bleeding may occur during surgery, infection at the wound site, allergic reaction to anesthesia, stiffness in the knee, or damage to healthy knee structures. .

To avoid this type of risk, it is very important to carry out all consultations before the surgery, so that the doctor can assess the person’s entire clinical history, as well as the medications used. In addition, it is important to select a clinic and a doctor who is reliable and experienced in this type of procedure.