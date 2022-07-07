How do I know if I have asthma?

The diagnosis of asthma is made by the pulmonologist or immunoallergologist by evaluating the symptoms presented by the person, such as intense coughing, feeling short of breath and feeling of tightness in the chest, for example. In some cases, just evaluating the symptoms is enough to confirm the diagnosis, especially if there is a family history of asthma or the presence of allergies.

However, the doctor may also indicate the performance of other tests with the aim of verifying the severity of the asthma, as this is also possible for the doctor to indicate the most appropriate treatment.

1. Clinical evaluation

The initial diagnosis of asthma is made by the doctor by evaluating the signs and symptoms presented by the person, in addition to evaluating the family history and presence of allergies, for example. Thus, the symptoms that can help confirm the diagnosis of asthma are:

Intense cough;

Wheezing when breathing;

Feeling short of breath;

Feeling of “tightness in the chest”;

Difficulty filling the lungs with air.

Asthma attacks also tend to be more frequent at night and can cause a person to wake up from sleep. However, they can also happen at any other time of day, depending on the triggering factor. Check out other symptoms that could indicate asthma.

What to tell the doctor in the evaluation

Some information that can help the doctor arrive at the diagnosis more quickly, in addition to the symptoms, includes the duration of the attacks, the frequency, intensity, what was being done at the time the first symptoms appeared, if there were other people in the room. family with asthma and if there is an improvement in symptoms after undergoing some type of treatment.

2. Exams

Although in most cases asthma is diagnosed only through the evaluation of the signs and symptoms presented, in some cases it is indicated to carry out tests, mainly with the aim of verifying the severity of the disease.

Thus, the test normally indicated in the case of asthma is spirometry, which aims to identify the presence of bronchial narrowing, which is common in asthma, by evaluating the amount of air that can be exhaled after a deep breath and the how quickly air is expelled. Typically, the results of this test indicate a decrease in FEV, FEP, and FEV/FVC ratio. Learn more about how spirometry is done.

After performing the clinical evaluation and spirometry, the doctor may also resort to other tests, such as:

Chest X-ray;

Bloodtests;

Computed tomography.

These tests are not always used, as they are especially useful to rule out other lung problems, such as pneumonia or pneumothorax, for example.

Criteria for diagnosing asthma

To make the diagnosis of asthma, the doctor usually relies on the following parameters:

Presenting one or more asthma symptoms such as shortness of breath, coughing for more than 3 months, wheezing when breathing, chest tightness or pain, especially at night or in the early morning hours;

Positive test results to diagnose asthma;

Improvement of symptoms after using asthma medication such as bronchodilators or anti-inflammatory drugs, for example;

Presence of 3 or more episodes of wheezing when breathing in the last 12 months;

Family history of asthma;

Exclusion of other diseases such as sleep apnea, bronchiolitis or heart failure, for example.

After the doctor makes the diagnosis of asthma using these parameters, the severity and type of asthma are determined, and, thus, the most suitable treatment for the person can be indicated.

How to know the severity of asthma

After confirming the diagnosis and before recommending treatment, the doctor needs to identify the severity of the symptoms and understand some of the factors that appear to lead to the onset of symptoms. In this way, it is possible to better adapt the doses of medicines and even the type of medicine used.

The severity of asthma can be classified according to the frequency and intensity with which symptoms appear in:

Light moderate Serious Symptoms weekly Daily daily or continuous wake up during the night Monthly Weekly almost daily Need to use a bronchodilator Possible Daily Daily Limitation on activities in crisis in crisis To be continued crisis Affect activities and sleep Affect activities and sleep frequent

According to the severity of the asthma, the doctor guides the appropriate treatment, which usually involves the use of asthma medications such as anti-inflammatory drugs and bronchodilators. See more details on asthma treatment.

Factors that commonly contribute to an asthma attack include respiratory infections, changes in the weather, dust, mold, certain fabrics, or medication use. During treatment, it is important to avoid the factors identified to prevent the emergence of new crises and even reduce the intensity of symptoms, when they arise.

Although some triggering factors can be identified at the time of diagnosis, others can be identified over the years, and it is always important to inform the doctor.