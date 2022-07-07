Portable fetal Doppler: what it is, how it works and when to use it

Portable fetal doppler is a device widely used by pregnant women to listen to the heartbeat and check the baby’s health status. Normally, fetal Doppler is performed in imaging clinics or hospitals, in association with ultrasound examination, as it guarantees more complete information about the baby’s development.

Currently, a portable fetal doppler can be easily purchased to check the fetal heartbeat at home, bringing the mother and child closer in a way. However, doctor’s guidance is often needed to understand the sounds emitted by the equipment, since it can capture anything that happens in the body and transmit it through sound, such as the passage of blood in the veins or bowel movement, for example. example.

Understand how morphological ultrasound is done.

what is it for

Portable fetal doppler is used by many pregnant women to listen to the baby’s heartbeat and thus monitor its development.

Fetal Doppler can also be applied in clinical practice and is closely associated with ultrasound, being widely used by gynecologists and obstetricians to:

Check that the fetal organs are receiving the necessary amount of blood;

Check the blood circulation in the umbilical cord;

Assess the baby’s heart condition;

Check for problems in the placenta and arteries.

Doppler ultrasound, in addition to allowing you to hear the heartbeat, also allows you to view the baby in real time. This exam is performed by the doctor in imaging clinics or in the hospital and is available through SUS. Learn when doppler ultrasound is indicated, how it is done and main types.

when to use

There are several types of portable fetal doppler available on the market that are used by many pregnant women to hear the fetal heartbeat and thus feel closer, reducing the anxiety of the expectant mother.

These devices can be used at any time of the day, whenever the pregnant woman wants to hear the baby’s heartbeat, as long as it is from the 12th week of pregnancy. Find out what happens in the 12th week of pregnancy.

It is advisable to ask the obstetrician for guidance, when using it for the first time, in order to handle the device correctly and know how to identify the sounds, since anything that happens in the body, such as bowel movement or blood circulation, for example, can result in in sound that is detected by the equipment.

How it works

Fetal Doppler should preferably be done with the woman lying down, and with a full bladder, to reduce the chances of hearing sounds other than the heartbeat. In addition, it is important to use a colorless, water-based gel to facilitate the propagation of sound waves.