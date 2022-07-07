Embaúba: what is it for and how to use it

Embaúba, also known as sloth tree or imbaíba, is a medicinal plant that has alkaloids, flavonoids, tannins and cardiotonic glycosides and, therefore, is normally used to combat high blood pressure.

The leaves and fruits of this tree, whose scientific name is Cecropia peltata L., can be found in natural products stores or manipulation pharmacies, and it is important that its consumption is indicated according to the recommendation of the doctor or herbalist.

What is the embaúba used for?

Embaúba has cardiotonic, vasodilating, diuretic, anti-hemorrhagic, astringent, anti-asthmatic, anti-inflammatory, analgesic, antiseptic, healing, expectorant and hypotensive properties, which is due to the presence of alkaloids, flavonoids, anthraquinone, cardiotonic glycosides and tannins in its composition. Thus, this plant could be used to help in the treatment of:

Hypertension;

Tachycardia;

Cough;

Asthma;

Infections such as tuberculosis and whooping cough;

Skin wounds;

Kidney, heart or nervous system changes;

Dysentery.

Despite having several indications, more studies are still needed to prove the benefits of embaúba, as well as its side effects. Therefore, the consumption of embaúba is not recommended for pregnant women or those who are breastfeeding, as it is not yet known whether this plant could have effects during pregnancy or have any consequences for the baby.

In addition, it is important that the consumption of this plant is guided by the doctor, because in the case of large amounts being consumed, it is possible that the pressure drops too much, resulting in hypotension.

How to use

All parts of the embaúba can be used to prepare juices, ointments or teas. The juices are usually indicated in the treatment of cough and respiratory problems, while the ointment, which is made with the branches, is indicated to promote wound healing.

The most common way to use embaúba is through tea made with the leaf, which must be placed in boiling water and left for about 10 minutes. Then, strain, wait for it to cool and drink a cup about 3 times a day.