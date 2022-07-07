6 benefits of aloe vera for skin and hair

Aloe vera is a medicinal plant, also known as Aloe vera, Caraguatá, Aloe herb, Apothecary Aloe or Garden Aloe, which can be used in different beauty care, especially to improve skin or hair health.

Its scientific name is aloe vera and can be purchased at natural products stores, compounding pharmacies and some street fairs and markets. In addition, this plant can still be easily grown at home as it does not need special care.

Aloe vera can be used on hair for the following benefits:

1. Treating hair loss

Aloe vera helps in the production of collagen and, therefore, helps to better fix the hair strands on the scalp. In addition, because it has minerals and water, it strengthens the entire thread, making it stronger and less brittle.

How to use: add 2 tablespoons of aloe vera gel with 2 tablespoons of coconut oil, mix well and apply all over the hair. Leave on for 10 to 15 minutes and then remove with cold water and shampoo. This process should only be repeated once a week.

2. Moisturize hair and stimulate growth

Aloe vera has enzymes that help remove dead cells from the scalp, as well as being a great source of hydration and minerals for hair and scalp. This way, the hair grows faster and stronger.

How to use: add 2 egg whites with 2 to 3 tablespoons of the gel inside the aloe leaves, mix well and apply to the hair, ensuring that the roots are well covered. Wait 5 minutes and remove with cold water and shampoo.

3. Eliminate dandruff

Because it contains enzymes that eliminate dead cells, aloe is a plant that can be used to treat dandruff, since dandruff is formed by plaques of dead cells.

How to use: mix 2 tablespoons of aloe vera gel with 1 tablespoon of honey and 2 tablespoons of natural yogurt. Use the mixture to massage the scalp for about 15 minutes, then let it sit for 30 minutes. Finally, wash your hair with an anti-dandruff shampoo. This mask should only be done once a week.

how to use on skin

Aloe vera can still be used all over the skin, however, its benefits are especially important on the face, for:

1. Remove makeup

Aloe vera is a natural way to remove makeup from the skin, as it does not use chemicals and moisturizes the skin, while relieving irritation caused by makeup substances.

How to use: put some of the aloe vera gel on a piece of cotton and then rub it lightly over the areas of the face with makeup. Finally, wash your face with warm water and a mild soap.

2. Fight wrinkles

This plant has properties that stimulate the production of collagen by the skin, which is the substance responsible for maintaining its elasticity. Thus, when used regularly, aloe can reduce the depth of wrinkles and even eliminate some expression marks, in the eyes, forehead or mouth.

How to use: apply, with your fingers, a small portion of aloe vera gel on the areas of wrinkles and expression marks, such as the corners of the eyes, around the lips or on the forehead. Make a light massage on these places and let it act for 5 to 10 minutes. Finally, remove with cold water and a mild soap.

3. Cleanse the deep layers of the skin

Aloe Vera works as an excellent base for an exfoliant as it not only hydrates the skin, but also provides important oxygen to keep the deeper cells strong.

How to use: mix 2 tablespoons of aloe vera gel with 1 tablespoon of sugar or baking soda. Afterwards, rub the mixture on your face or other drier parts of the skin, such as elbows or knees, for example. Remove with water and a mild soap and repeat 2 to 3 times a week.

Other benefits of aloe

In addition to being a great ally for hair and skin health, aloe can also be used to treat problems such as muscle pain, burns, wounds, flu, insomnia, athlete’s foot, inflammation, constipation and digestive problems.

Who shouldn’t use aloe

The internal use of aloe is contraindicated for children, pregnant women and during breastfeeding, as well as in patients with inflammation of the uterus or ovaries, hemorrhoids, anal fissures, bladder stones, varicose veins, appendicitis, prostatitis, cystitis, dysentery and nephritis.

It is also very important to check whether the aloe vera is of the barbadensis milleras this is the most suitable for human use, while the others can be toxic and should not be consumed.