Spinal cord trauma: what it is, why it happens and treatment

Spinal cord trauma is an injury that occurs in any region of the spinal cord, which can cause permanent changes in motor and sensory functions in the region of the body below the injury. Traumatic injury can be complete, in which there is total loss of motor and sensory function below the site where the injury occurs, or incomplete, in which this loss is partial.

Trauma can occur during a fall or a traffic accident, for example, which are situations that must be attended to immediately in order to prevent the injury from worsening. Unfortunately, there is still no treatment that reverses the damage caused by spinal cord injury, however, there are measures that help prevent the injury from getting worse and help the person adapt to a new lifestyle.

What are the signs and symptoms

The signs and symptoms of spinal cord injury depend on the severity of the injury and the region where it occurs. A person can become paraplegic, when only part of the trunk, legs, and pelvic region is affected, or quadriplegic, when the entire body below the neck is affected.

Spinal cord injuries can result in the following signs and symptoms:

Loss of movement;

Loss or change in sensitivity to heat, cold, pain, or touch;

Muscle spasms and exaggerated reflexes;

Changes in sexual function, sexual sensitivity or fertility;

Pain or stinging sensation;

Difficulty breathing or clearing secretions from the lungs;

Loss of bladder or bowel control.

Although bladder and bowel control is lost, these structures continue to function normally. The bladder continues to store urine and the intestine continues to perform its functions in digestion, however, there is difficulty in the communication between the brain and these structures to eliminate urine and feces, increasing the risk of developing infections or forming stones. in the kidneys.

In addition to these symptoms, at the time of the injury, severe back pain or pressure in the neck and head, weakness, incoordination or paralysis in any region of the body, numbness, tingling and loss of sensation in the hands, fingers and feet, difficulty to walk and maintain balance, difficulty breathing, or even twisted neck or back positioning.

What to do when an injury is suspected

After an accident, a fall or something that could have caused spinal cord injury, avoid moving the injured person and call 911 immediately.

why it happens

Spinal cord trauma can result from damage to the vertebrae, ligaments or discs of the spine or damage directly to the spinal cord itself, due to traffic accidents, falls, fighting, violent sports, diving in a place with little water or in an incorrect position, injury to a bullet or knife or even diseases such as arthritis, cancer, infection or degeneration of spinal discs.

The severity of the injury may evolve or improve after a few hours, days or weeks, which may be related to average care, accurate diagnosis, quick care, reduction of edema and medications that may be being used.

How to confirm the diagnosis

The doctor can use several diagnostic means to determine if there has been a spinal cord injury and how severe this injury is, and an X-ray is often indicated as an initial examination to identify vertebral changes, tumors, fractures or other changes in the spinal cord. column.

In addition, you can also use a CT scan to better see the abnormalities detected on the X-ray, or an MRI, which helps identify herniated discs, blood clots or other factors that can put pressure on the spinal cord.

How is the treatment done?

It is not yet possible to reverse the damage from a spinal cord injury, however, investigations into possible new treatments continue. However, what can be done in these cases is to prevent the injury from getting worse and, if necessary, resort to surgery to remove bone fragments or foreign objects.

For this, it is very important to put together a rehabilitation team to help the person adapt to their new life, both physically and psychologically. This team should include a physical therapist, an occupational therapist, a rehabilitation nurse, a psychologist, a social worker, a nutritionist, and an orthopedic or neurosurgeon who specializes in spinal cord injuries.

Medical assistance at the time the accident occurs is also very important, as it can prevent injuries from worsening, in addition to the fact that the faster the initial care, diagnosis and treatment, the better the person’s evolution and quality of life. .