Tips to improve calcium absorption

​To improve the absorption of calcium present in food, it is recommended to exercise, reduce salt consumption, be exposed to the sun in the early morning and combine foods well.

These tips can be followed by everyone, especially those who suffer from osteoporosis, osteopenia and in case of fracture, children, because they are still growing and women during menopause, because at this stage the bones tend to get weaker.

The tips that contribute to the absorption of calcium in the body are:

1. Exercise regularly

Exercises such as running, dance classes, weight training, walking and soccer, contribute to increased calcium absorption by the body because the impact of exercise on bones allows for greater absorption of this mineral. In addition, hormonal factors triggered by exercise also contribute to strengthening bones.

For those who suffer from osteoporosis, the ideal is to be accompanied by a physical education professional because some exercises should be avoided when the bones are already fragile.

2. Decrease salt consumption

Excess salt can cause calcium to be eliminated through the urine and, therefore, by ingesting a smaller amount of salt in meals, there is a greater absorption of calcium present in food.

To ensure the taste of food, you can replace salt with aromatic herbs, such as bay leaves, oregano, parsley, chives, ginger and pepper, for example.

3. Getting out in the sun in the morning

Sun exposure for about 20 minutes a week, without sunscreen, until 10 am ensures an increase in vitamin D in the body, an essential substance in the absorption of calcium.

The action of vitamin D is very important for adequate intestinal absorption of calcium, so it is important to consume foods that contain vitamin D precursors.

4. Consume foods rich in calcium

Calcium-rich foods like milk, cheese and yogurt should be consumed daily for breakfast or snacks. At lunch and dinner time, it is also important to consume calcium-rich foods of plant origin such as broccoli and pigweed leaves, for example.

In addition, you should also eat foods such as fish, eggs and meat as they have vitamin D that increases calcium absorption. See a list of some foods rich in calcium from various sources.

5. Combine foods well

Some compounds hinder the absorption of calcium when they are consumed in the same meal and therefore it is not advisable to eat foods rich in iron, such as red meat, egg yolks and beets in the same meal that contain calcium. Other foods that should not be eaten at the same meal are milk, soy juice and yogurt, seeds, nuts, beans, spinach and sweet potatoes.

In addition, studies show that foods rich in oxalic acids, such as spinach, rui barbel, sweet potatoes and dried beans, and phytic acids, such as wheat bran, structured cereals or dry grains, present a lower absorption of calcium compared to those rich in carbohydrates.

6. Avoid caffeinated drinks

Caffeinated beverages such as coffee, black tea and certain soft drinks have diuretic effects and, therefore, increase the elimination of calcium through the urine, before it is absorbed by the body.

Watch the following video and see the nutritionist’s tips on how to eat: