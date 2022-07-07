Black garlic: 6 main benefits and how to use

Black garlic is a vegetable obtained from fresh garlic, which is subjected to a fermentation process under controlled temperature and humidity so that certain chemical reactions take place, including the reaction that guarantees its characteristic color, as well as in some cases be fermented with yeast to improve its properties. This process modifies its color, consistency and composition.

When compared to fresh garlic, black garlic has a sweeter taste, more elastic texture when chewing and its smell is not as strong. In addition, it has more antioxidant compounds, such as polyphenols, flavonoids and organosulfur compounds and, therefore, can be considered a functional food, as it provides several health benefits.

Properties and benefits

Black garlic apparently has anticancer, antioxidant, liver protective, immunomodulatory, neuroprotective, hypoglycemic and anti-obesity properties. Therefore, it could provide several health benefits, such as:

1. Prevent premature aging

It has been shown that black garlic contains antioxidant compounds, such as polyphenols, alkaloids, flavonoids and cysteine, which are obtained in the fermentation process of fresh garlic and which, in the body, help to neutralize cell damage caused by free radicals, preventing premature aging and improving diseases such as diabetes.

2. Helps prevent and treat cancer

Black garlic has been shown to increase the death of tumor cells and inhibit their growth and invasion, reducing tumor size and preventing metastasis in different types of cancer, especially stomach, colon and lymphomas.

3. Helps to lose weight and control cholesterol

Black garlic helps to reduce body weight, when combined with physical exercise, by increasing metabolism and reducing the size of the cells that contain fat in the abdominal region, the adipocytes. In addition, it also helps to regulate insulin and blood sugar levels, helping to control diabetes and appetite.

In addition, it also reduces triglycerides and bad cholesterol in the blood (LDL), and increases good cholesterol (HDL). According to a study, consumption of about 6 grams of black garlic a day helps to prevent atherosclerosis and cardiovascular diseases.

4. It is anti-inflammatory

Some studies suggest that, thanks to its anti-inflammatory properties, black garlic helps fight diseases and septicemia, as it stimulates the body’s defense cells, in addition to reducing the production of pro-inflammatory cells.

5. Improves memory

Black garlic contributes to the proper functioning of memory and helps protect the nervous system, as it improves cognitive processes and prevents neuroinflammation and neurotoxicity, preventing neurodegenerative diseases such as Alzheimer’s.

According to a study carried out with black garlic, a daily intake of 12.5 mg to 50 mg per kg of weight could exert this neuroprotective effect.

6. Protects the liver

The liver is an organ vulnerable to the use of drugs, chemicals, alcohol, infections and supplements. Some studies have shown that daily consumption of 200 mg/kg of body weight could help protect the liver from drug side effects, including hepatotoxicity, and to recover from cell damage.

In addition, it could also help improve liver diseases, such as fatty liver, favoring the reduction of fat accumulated in this organ.

how is it obtained

Black garlic is obtained from fresh garlic, through a process that consists of fermentation at controlled temperatures between 60ºC and 90ºC, with also controlled humidity, between 70 and 90%, for a certain period of time. time.

This process makes the garlic darker and darker due to the fermentation process, in which some of the garlic components are converted, such as allicin, which gives rise to alkaloids and flavonoids, which give properties to black garlic. . See the differences from fresh garlic.

how to use black garlic

Black garlic gives a very pleasant flavor to food and can be used in a variety of ways, such as preparing sauces, mixing crushed garlic with soy sauce or olive oil, seasoning foods such as meats, salads or pasta, or using small pieces to make garlic bread, for example.

In addition, there are currently black garlic supplements that can be purchased through online stores and natural products. It is important to read the manufacturer’s instructions and seek advice from a healthcare professional about the dose, which will depend on the intended use of the supplement.

In addition to black garlic, garlic, before heat processing, also has health benefits. See which ones in the following video: