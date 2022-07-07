Benefits of canary seed milk

Canary seed milk is a vegetable drink prepared with water and a seed, canary seed, being considered a substitute for cow’s milk. This seed is an inexpensive cereal used to feed parakeets and other birds, and can be purchased in health food stores and supermarkets in the form of birdseed for human consumption.

This plant-based milk can be used in the preparation of fruit smoothies, pancakes or even to drink hot with cinnamon. It is also indicated for the preparation of shakes in diets for muscle mass gain, due to its large amount of proteins, whose content is higher than that of other vegetable milks, with the exception of soy milk.

what is it for

Consumption of canary seed milk provides several health benefits, such as:

Lowers blood pressure as it exerts an anti-inflammatory effect and contains antioxidants, mainly prolamins;

as it exerts an anti-inflammatory effect and contains antioxidants, mainly prolamins; Promotes the increase in muscle mass due to its high concentration in proteins;

due to its high concentration in proteins; lowers cholesterol as it is rich in antioxidants and linoleic acid, which interact in the metabolism of fats;

as it is rich in antioxidants and linoleic acid, which interact in the metabolism of fats; Could help prevent anxiety and depression as it is rich in tryptophan, an essential compound in the formation of serotonin, known as the “pleasure hormone”;

as it is rich in tryptophan, an essential compound in the formation of serotonin, known as the “pleasure hormone”; It is suitable for consumption by vegetarians and vegans. as it is a vegetable drink, providing proteins and vitamins from the B complex;

as it is a vegetable drink, providing proteins and vitamins from the B complex; Helps regulate sugar being an excellent alternative for diabetics;

being an excellent alternative for diabetics; Promotes weight loss as it is low in calories and contains enzymes that stimulate the burning of body fat, as long as it is included in a healthy diet;

as it is low in calories and contains enzymes that stimulate the burning of body fat, as long as it is included in a healthy diet; Improves memory and learning, because it contains glutamic acid, an amino acid found in abundance in the brain. Some scientific studies prove that changes in the metabolism of this amino acid and in the regulation of the brain can lead to the development of Alzheimer’s disease.

In addition, the enzymes in birdseed also improve the function of the pancreas, relieving poor digestion and bloated abdomen.

In addition, birdseed also does not contain gluten or lactose, so it can be used by people with celiac disease, allergic to cow’s milk proteins and lactose intolerant. Birdseed milk should not be consumed by people with phenylketonuria as it contains high levels of phenylalanine, an amino acid that causes toxicity in these people.

Nutritional information for canary seed milk

Canary seed (5 tablespoons) Canary seed milk (200 ml) calories 348 kcal 90 kcal carbohydrates 12 g 14.2 g proteins 15.6 g 2.3 g Total fat 29.2 g 2 g Saturated fat 5.6 g 0.24 g Trans fat 0 g 0 g fibers 2.8 g 0.78 g Sodium 0 mg 0.1 g*

*Salt.

How to prepare birdseed milk at home

You can find birdseed milk for human consumption in powder or ready-to-drink form at stores specializing in natural products, but its recipe is very easy to make at home. Its flavor is light and very similar to cereal drinks, such as oat milk and rice, for example.

Ingredients

1 liter of water;

5 tablespoons of birdseed.

Preparation mode

After washing the seeds well in a sieve with running water, it is important to soak the seeds and water overnight in a glass container. To finish, crush in a blender and strain with a very fine strainer or a voile type fabric, curtain.

