How to treat cracked feet and heels (in 4 steps)

The crack in the feet arises when the skin is very dry and, therefore, ends up breaking with the weight of the body and the small pressures of day-to-day activities, such as running to the bus or climbing stairs, for example.

Thus, the best way to prevent the appearance of crusty skin with cracks in the heels is mainly to keep your feet well hydrated, applying cream at least once a day.

However, for those who already have dry and cracked feet, there is a care ritual that leaves the skin silky and soft again, allowing you to wear sandals and flip-flops without shame.

home treatment ritual

This treatment ritual for cracked feet should be done at least 2 times a week or every day, during periods when the feet are very dry.

1. Make a moisturizing foot soak

The first step is to make a foot bath, to soften the skin and open the pores, allowing the moisturizing cream to be well absorbed by all the skin layers.

To do the foot bath you must:

Put some warm water in a bowl until it reaches a height of 8 to 10 cm, or a height that allows the whole foot to be immersed in the water; Add 1 to 2 tablespoons of moisturizing creamdepending on the amount of water; Mix the cream well in the water.to dissolve completely; Soak your feet for 5 to 10 minutesto ensure that the skin is soft and absorbs the cream.

Ideally, the foot bath should not be done with very hot water, nor without the moisturizing cream, as it will open and attack the pores, which can leave the skin drier.

2. Dry your feet properly

After finishing the foot soak, it is very important to dry the skin well, to prevent the growth of fungi, especially between the toes. However, you should avoid rubbing the towel on the skin, as this action makes the skin more irritated and contributes to increased dryness.

Thus, the ideal is to dry the skin with light pressure movements on the skin, to remove excess water, and then leave the feet in the open air for 2 minutes, so that they dry completely.

3. Remove excess skin with sandpaper

This step of the ritual is optional and should generally only be done when there are no more cracks, but the skin is still thick and dry. In these cases, after drying the foot with a towel, but before leaving it to dry in the open air, use a foot file or a pumice stone, for example, to make light movements on the heel and remove excess dead skin.

This technique can also be done on other drier regions of the foot, such as the side of the big toe. Afterwards, you can pass the foot again with warm water, or remove the skin that came off, using a towel, for example.

4. Apply a moisturizing cream

When the foot is completely dry, apply a little moisturizing cream to close the pores and finish the hydration of the skin. The thicker the cream, the greater the degree of hydration, but the choice can be made according to each person’s preferences.

After applying the cream, you must put on a sock to ensure that it is not removed by the shoes and that it is completely absorbed by the skin. In addition, the sock helps the foot not slip, preventing possible falls. A good option is to do the ritual before bed, so that the socks are kept for a few hours and without the pressure of the shoe.

Check out in the following video how to make a great homemade moisturizer to save your foot:

Main causes of cracked foot

The main cause of cracked feet is a lack of hydration, which makes the skin less flexible and easier to break down. However, there are some factors that contribute to the loss of hydration, such as:

Walking barefoot for a long time;

Frequently use sandals and flip-flops;

Being overweight;

Take a bath with very hot water.

In addition, those who do not drink the necessary amount of water during the day also have drier skin and, therefore, are more likely to get quickly dry feet. Here’s how to calculate the amount of water you should drink per day to ensure a healthier body.

Those who have these risk factors should apply moisturizing cream at least once a day, after bathing or before going to bed, for example, to ensure that the skin is well hydrated and that it is not at risk of breaking during the day. to-day