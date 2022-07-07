How to make your child eat everything

To help children eat healthier and nutritionally rich foods, it is important to adopt strategies that help educate their taste buds, which can be done by offering foods with less intense flavors, such as fruits and vegetables, for example. .

In addition, during the process, it is important to prevent the child from eating too many sweets during the day and that feeding takes place when they are really hungry and in a calm and pleasant environment for the child.

Some tips that can help the child to have a healthier and more varied diet are:

1. Decrease the amount of sweets in the week

It is good that the child is used to eating little sweets, because they are rich in calories and do not have nutrients that help the child to grow healthy, in addition to being able to harm the teeth, for example. In this way, lollipops and chewing gum should be restricted to a minimum and then it is good to brush the child’s teeth to reduce the risk of cavities.

Thus, it is recommended that sweets be restricted to once a week and only after the child has eaten the entire meal. In addition, as it is common for children to copy the behavior of people they live with, it is also important that parents, siblings or relatives avoid eating sweets in front of the child, as this makes it easier for the child to get used to the smallest amount of sweets. .

2. Give the food more than once

Even if the child says he doesn’t like a certain food, you should insist on consumption. That’s because some research indicates that a person can taste a certain food up to 15 times before deciding whether or not they like it.

So if your child shows that he doesn’t like something, insist at least 10 more times before giving up. Insist but do not force, if the child presents that he is going to vomit, it is better to give it some time and wait a little longer until you offer it again.

3. Let it eat alone

From 1 year of age, children should eat alone, even if initially it makes a lot of mess and mess. A large bib and sheets of kitchen paper can help keep everything neat and tidy when you’re done with your meal.

If the child does not put a spoon of food in his mouth, avoid making threats but encourage his desire to eat by eating in front of him and praising the food.

4. Vary the food presentation

A good strategy for the child to learn to eat fruits and vegetables is to vary the way these foods are presented. The texture and color of food also influence taste. If your child doesn’t like grated carrots, try cooking carrot squares with the rice to see if they eat better that way.

In addition, another way to make the child feel more attracted and willing to eat is the way the dish is being presented. That is, colored dishes, with drawings or with the food organized in a way that looks like a character, for example, can stimulate the child’s appetite and desire to eat everything that is there.

5. Pay attention to the environment

If the environment is stressful and irritating, the child is more likely to throw tantrums and reject food, so have a pleasant table conversation with the baby or child, showing interest in their reaction.

Don’t let her interrupt her meal for more than 15 minutes, because if she doesn’t, the urge to eat will actually end.

6. Make sure the child is hungry

To ensure that the child eats the entire meal, it is important to ensure that the child is hungry. Thus, one option is to avoid giving food to children about 2 hours before the meal, especially bread or sweets.

Check out more tips in the following video on what to do to help your child eat: