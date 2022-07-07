6 amazing health benefits of calendula (and how to use it)

Calendula is a medicinal plant, also known as well-me-wans, marigold, golden daisy or verrucária, which is widely used in popular culture for the treatment of skin problems, especially burns and inflammation.

However, according to some studies, this plant also appears to have other incredible benefits, such as helping to protect the liver, regulate blood sugar levels, and even strengthen the immune system.

The scientific name of marigold is marigold officinalis and can be bought in natural products stores, compounding pharmacies and in some street fairs and markets.

Here are the main health benefits of calendula:

1. Accelerates skin healing

Its ability to stimulate healing is the main benefit for which calendula is known, and there are several studies that prove its positive effect on the healing of various types of wounds, from cuts to burns.

This effect seems to be related to its anti-inflammatory, calming and antimicrobial properties, which in addition to reducing pain and swelling at the site, also prevent the development of microorganisms. In addition, other studies have also shown that calendula increases blood circulation to the wound site and stimulates collagen formation, which are two essential pillars for good healing.

2. Protects the liver

According to some animal studies, the use of alcoholic extract of calendula is able to protect liver cells against damage caused by the use of some drugs, especially acetaminophen.

3. Fights skin infections and inflammation

In addition to stimulating healing, calendula can also be used to complement the treatment of infected wounds, as it has a strong antimicrobial action, capable of eliminating fungi, bacteria and parasites. In this way, cold calendula tea can be a good option for cleaning wounds, for example.

4. Regulates blood sugar levels

Calendula flowers contain compounds that appear to increase the body’s sensitivity to insulin, keeping blood sugar levels better controlled.

In addition, the use of this plant with oral antidiabetics also appeared to increase the effectiveness of these drugs, helping to control sugar levels in diabetics.

5. Relieves mucosal inflammation

Due to its strong anti-inflammatory, soothing and healing action, calendula can also be used to reduce inflammation in the mouth, such as canker sores or gingivitis, as well as other body mucous membranes.

In some cultures, calendula tea is also used to relieve symptoms of gastric problems, however, there are few studies on this effect.

6. Strengthens the immune system

Calendula has strong antioxidant action due to its composition rich in alkaloids, carotenoids and flavonoids, which are able to eliminate free radicals and strengthen the immune system.

In addition, some laboratory investigations have also observed that the use of aqueous extracts of marigold also appear to increase the activation of lymphocytes, which are important cells of the immune system.

how to use calendula

The most used part of calendula is its dried flowers, which can be used to make teas, infusions, baths, ointments, poultices or tinctures.

Some of the most popular ways to use calendula at home include:

Calendula tea: put 2 tablespoons of the marigold flowers in 1 cup of boiling water and let it rest for 5 minutes. Then strain and drink 1/2 cup in the morning and half a cup in the evening.

put 2 tablespoons of the marigold flowers in 1 cup of boiling water and let it rest for 5 minutes. Then strain and drink 1/2 cup in the morning and half a cup in the evening. Calendula poultice: knead marigold leaves and flowers in a clean cloth (gauze) and place on top of the wound or acne, leaving it to act for 30 minutes;

knead marigold leaves and flowers in a clean cloth (gauze) and place on top of the wound or acne, leaving it to act for 30 minutes; Gargles: prepare warm marigold tea to gargle for 30 seconds and repeat 3 to 5 times;

prepare warm marigold tea to gargle for 30 seconds and repeat 3 to 5 times; Infusion for cleaning wounds: prepare calendula tea, let it cool and then use the infusion to wash the wound.

To make it easier to apply to the skin, calendula can also be found in some pharmacies and health food stores in the form of an ointment, which may contain other natural substances that also help with healing.

Possible side effects

Although rare, some people may experience symptoms of an allergic skin reaction, such as redness, swelling, and itching. In such cases, the skin should be washed with cold water to remove the substance.

who shouldn’t use

Due to the lack of studies in pregnant women and children under the age of 6, calendula should only be used under the guidance of a doctor in these groups.