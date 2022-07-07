Yogurt: what it is, main benefits and how to prepare it

Yogurt is a dairy derivative prepared through a milk fermentation process, in which bacteria are responsible for the fermentation of lactose, which is the sugar naturally present in milk, and for the production of lactic acid, ensuring the texture and characteristic flavor. of that food.

In addition, yogurt is also considered a probiotic as it contains live bacteria such as bifidobacteria and lactobacillus that help improve the health of the digestive system, in addition to being rich in other nutrients, especially calcium, which helps prevent osteoporosis.

Yogurts can be prepared at home or can be purchased at the supermarket. However, yogurts found in the supermarket often contain sugar, dyes and other ingredients that may not be so good for your health, so it’s important to read the nutrition label before choosing the product.

Main benefits

The main health benefits of plain yogurt include:

Improve intestinal bacterial flora, thus, assist in the fight against a series of diseases such as irritable bowel syndrome, colon cancer, constipation, stomach and duodenal ulcer, colitis, enteritis, gastritis and dysentery, for example;

Improve intestinal transit, since the bacteria present in yogurt "pre-digest" the proteins, allowing for better digestibility;

Combat food fermentation, avoiding gas, irritation, inflammation and intestinal infections;

Provide calcium and phosphorus to the body, helping to prevent osteopenia, osteoporosis, contributing to fracture recovery and caring for the health of teeth;

Promote muscle mass gain and recovery, this is because it is rich in proteins and, therefore, can be consumed before or after performing bodybuilding activities;

Improve memory, learning and cognitive processes, since yogurt has B vitamins, which are essential for maintaining mental health. Additionally, some studies have indicated that consuming probiotics helps maintain mental health;

Increase the body's defenses, as it has minerals such as zinc and selenium, as well as probiotics, which help regulate and activate immune system cells, reducing the risk of suffering diseases such as flu or colds.

Although full-fat yogurts are rich in fat, some studies seem to indicate that it could help improve heart health, favoring the reduction of cholesterol and helping to control blood pressure, as it is rich in potassium, a mineral that helps to relax blood vessels. and decrease the tension.

Nutritional composition of yogurt

The following table indicates the nutritional composition for each type of yogurt:

components Wholemeal with sugar Natural semi-skimmed with sugar natural skimmed calories 83 kcal 54 kcal 42 kcal fats 3.6 g 1.8 g 0.2 g carbohydrates 8.5 g 5 g 5.2 g sugars 5 g 5 g 0 g Protein 3.9 g 4.2 g 4.6 g Vitamin A 55 mcg 30 mcg 17 mcg Vitamin B1 0.02 mg 0.03 mg 0.04 mg Vitamin B2 0.18 mg 0.24 mg 0.27 mg Vitamin B3 0.2 mg 0.2 mg 0.2 mg Vitamin B6 0.03 mg 0.03 mg 0.03 mg Vitamin B9 7 mg 1.7 mg 1.5 mcg Potassium 140 mg 180 mg 200 mg Calcium 140 mg 120 mg 160 mg Phosphor 95 mg 110 mg 130 mg Magnesium 18 mg 12 mg 14 mg Iron 0.2 mg 0.2 mg 0.2 mg Zinc 0.6 mg 0.5 mg 0.6 mg

It is important to keep in mind that yogurts contain lactose, so people with milk sugar intolerance should consume lactose-free yogurts.

how to consume

For a better use of all the nutritional properties of this food, it is recommended to consume natural skimmed yogurt for breakfast along with cereals and fruits. Granola, semisweet chocolate, honey and unsweetened strawberry jam are also great to go with plain yogurt.

In addition, it can also be added to fruit smoothies to consume as a snack.

How to make homemade yogurt

To make excellent quality homemade yogurt you need:

Ingredients

1 liter of whole cow’s milk

1 cup of plain Greek yogurt (170 g)

1 spoon of sugar

1 tablespoon powdered milk (optional)

Preparation mode

Boil the milk and let it stay warm, around 36º C and mix it with the natural yogurt, which should be at room temperature, the sugar and the powdered milk. Put this mixture in an airtight container, wrap it in a very clean cloth and store it inside the microwave closed, but turned off, and keep it there for 6 to 10 hours maximum.

Once ready, store it in the fridge. The yoghurt should be ready when the consistency is the same as the natural yoghurt you buy on the market.

The warm environment of the microwave will favor the proliferation of the good bacteria in the yogurt and they will reach all the milk, turning it into natural yogurt. Thus, with a cup of natural yogurt you can make more than 1 liter of natural yogurt.

You should not put yogurt in milk that is still very hot so that the bacteria in the yogurt do not die, because they are what give the yogurt its consistency. It is also not advisable to add fruit or jam before the yogurt is ready so as not to harm its formation.

This yogurt should be kept in the fridge after ready and can be consumed even by babies, being a healthier option than industrialized yogurt.

Yoghurt cake

Ingredients:

1 cup of plain yogurt (200 mg);

The same measure of the cup of oil yogurt;

3 eggs;

2 cups of wheat flour;

1 1/2 cup of sugar;

1 teaspoon of vanilla essence;

1 teaspoon of Royal yeast;

1 teaspoon of bicarbonate of soda.

Preparation mode:

Beat the eggs, oil and sugar in a mixer and then add the flour and yogurt, mixing well. After forming a uniform paste, add the vanilla essence, the baking powder and the bicarbonate and mix with a spoon. Place in a floured or parchment-lined loaf pan and bake until golden.

The cake bakes faster when it is made in a pudding mold, at an average temperature, between 160 and 180º.