5 natural remedies for tiredness

Mental, intellectual and physical fatigue can be caused by several factors, such as anxiety, depression, insomnia, metabolic problems or the use of some medications, for example. In addition, it can also be related to the presence of some diseases and, therefore, if it starts to affect the person’s day-to-day, the ideal is to go to the doctor to diagnose the cause that is in its origin and define the treatment. most appropriate.

However, in most cases, tiredness is associated with lack of rest, sleepless nights, stress and an unbalanced diet, low in vitamin C, B vitamins, zinc, iron and magnesium, for example, and in these cases , supplementation with these vitamins and minerals and remedies for better sleep, may be the solution to end the problem.

See other causes that may be at the origin of excessive tiredness.

There are medicines and supplements that can eliminate tiredness or even be used as a complement to the treatment prescribed by the doctor:

1. Rhodiola Rosea

THE Rhodiola Rosea is the extract of a plant used in medicines for fatigue and tiredness, helping to alleviate these symptoms and to restore the mental and physical conditions of the person, increasing the capacity for physical and mental work. An example of a drug with this extract in the composition is Fisioton.

This medicine should not be used in people who are allergic to the components, pregnant women, breastfeeding women, children under 12 years old and people with heart problems or who are being treated for psychiatric disorders.

2. Ginseng

The extract of panax ginseng It is indicated for the treatment of symptoms associated with physical and/or mental fatigue and is present in many supplements, which also contain vitamins and minerals that are very important for the proper functioning of the body and to combat tiredness. An example of medicines with ginseng in the composition are Gerilon or Virilon Ginseng, for example.

These remedies should not be used in people with allergies to the components, pregnant women, nursing mothers and children under 18 years of age. Learn about other benefits of ginseng.

3. B vitamins

B vitamins play a very important role in the body. In addition to many of the functions they perform, they also contribute to energy production and participate in numerous metabolic reactions in various organs of the body, so it is very important to check for their presence when choosing a supplement for tiredness.

The supplements mentioned above, Gerilon and Virilon, already contain these B-complex vitamins, but there is a wide variety of supplement brands that also have these vitamins in their composition, such as Lavitan, Pharmaton, Centrum, among others. .

In most cases, these supplements are well tolerated, but as they are usually associated with other components, it is important to confirm the contraindications on the leaflet or ask the pharmacist or doctor for help, especially in the case of pregnant women, breastfeeding women and children.

4. Melatonin

Melatonin is a hormone produced naturally by the body, whose main function is to regulate the circadian cycle, making it work normally. There are medicines that have this substance in their composition, such as Circadin or Melamil, for example, which help to induce and improve sleep and, as a consequence, help to reduce tiredness.

Learn how to use melatonin.

5. Sulbutiamine

Sulbutiamine is a substance present in Arcalion and is indicated for the treatment of physical, mental and intellectual weakness and fatigue and in the rehabilitation of patients with atherosclerosis plaques.

This medication is prescription-only and should not be used by children, pregnant or lactating women, or without medical advice.