Albuminuria: what it is, main causes and how to treat it

Albuminuria corresponds to the presence of albumin in the urine, which is a protein responsible for various functions in the body and which is not normally found in urine. However, when there are changes in the kidney, this protein may be released in the urine, and it is important that the nephrologist is consulted so that the cause can be identified and appropriate treatment initiated.

The presence of albumin in the urine can be identified by means of a type 1 urine test, however, to check the amount of albumin, a 24-hour urine test is usually requested by the doctor, in which all urine produced by the person in one day it is collected in its own container and sent to the laboratory for analysis. Learn all about the 24-hour urine test.

How to understand the result

Albumin is a protein responsible for several functions in the body, such as maintaining osmotic pressure, controlling pH and transporting hormones, fatty acids, bilirubin and medications. Under normal conditions, the kidneys prevent the elimination of proteins in the urine, however, when kidney function is compromised, there is the passage of proteins, mainly albumin, from the blood to the urine. Thus, albuminuria can be classified according to the extent of kidney damage into:

, in which small amounts of albumin are found in the urine, which may mean that the kidney injury is still in its infancy or a situational albuminuria, which occurs after intense physical exercise and in urinary infections, for example. See more information about microalbuminuria; macroalbuminuriain which high concentrations of albumin are observed, indicating a more extensive kidney problem.

The presence of albumin in the urine is considered normal when a concentration of less than 30 mg in 24 hours is verified. When amounts and albumin above the value considered normal by the laboratory are verified, the doctor usually indicates the repeat of the exam after 1 month to confirm the diagnosis.

Causes of albuminuria

Albuminuria usually happens due to kidney problems, such as glomerulonephritis or nephritis, or as a result of conditions that can interfere with kidney activity, such as:

Heart problems;

Hypertension;

Diabetes;

Rheumatism;

Overweight;

Advanced age;

Family history of kidney disease.

Albumin can also be present in the urine after intense physical exercise, in urinary infections, in fever, dehydration and stress, being called situational albuminuria. Albuminuria is usually asymptomatic, however the presence of foam in the urine may be indicative of the presence of proteins. See what causes foam in the urine.

How is the treatment done?

Treatment for albuminuria depends on its cause and is done as directed by the nephrologist. In general, patients with microalbuminuria respond satisfactorily to medications prescribed for the underlying disease. On the other hand, in more severe cases, protein replacement may be necessary.

During treatment for albuminuria, it is important to maintain constant control of blood pressure and blood glucose, as the increase in blood pressure and glucose can further damage the kidneys.