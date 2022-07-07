Asthenia: what it is, what it can be and what to do

Asthenia is a condition characterized by a generalized feeling of weakness and lack of energy, and may also be associated with physical and intellectual fatigue, tremors, slowed movement, and muscle spasms.

Asthenia can be temporary or chronic, and can be caused by a variety of factors, such as colds and flu, thyroid problems, vitamin deficiencies, or exposure to certain treatments, such as chemotherapy, for example.

1. Flu

Influenza is an infection caused by the influenza virus that, in addition to causing asthenia, causes symptoms such as fever, cough, sore throat, sneezing and nasal congestion, which can last from 5 to 7 days.

What to do: treatment for the flu mainly consists of rest and hydration and taking medication to relieve symptoms, such as pain relievers for pain and fever and an antihistamine for allergic symptoms. Know what to take for each symptom.

2. Anemia

Anemia is characterized by a decrease in the levels of hemoglobin in the blood, which is a protein that is inside the red blood cells, responsible for carrying oxygen to the organs. In addition to extreme tiredness, anemia can lead to symptoms such as shortness of breath, paleness and drowsiness. Find out what causes this disease.

What to do: Treatment depends on the type of anemia the person has, and can be done with iron and/or vitamin B12 supplementation, administration of corticosteroids and immunosuppressants or, in more severe cases, bone marrow transplantation. Learn more about treating each type of anemia.

3. Thyroid Disorders

Certain thyroid changes, such as hypothyroidism, can cause asthenia, weight gain, and headache and hair loss, for example, due to low thyroid activity.

What to do: the treatment for hypothyroidism is done through hormone replacement with levothyroxine, which must be prescribed by the endocrinologist. See more about treating hypothyroidism.

4. Depression

One of the very common symptoms in people with depression is excessive tiredness, associated with an unwillingness to do the usual everyday tasks. Depression is an illness that affects mood, causing deep, persistent and disproportionate sadness, which lasts for more than 2 weeks, and which has no justifiable reason to happen.

What to do: treatment for depression is usually done with antidepressant medication recommended by the psychiatrist and psychotherapy sessions, done weekly with a psychologist.

5. Insomnia

Insomnia is a sleep disorder that causes difficulty falling asleep or maintaining a good quality of sleep, causing a person to feel very tired the next day, especially if it occurs several nights in a row. This situation is more common in times of stress, and it can also be associated with diseases, such as depression, or be associated with situations such as pregnancy or menopause.

What to do: It is very important to adopt habits that allow the body to fall asleep at the right time, such as sleep hygiene, avoiding watching television or looking at the cell phone at bedtime, avoiding going to bed at a different time each day and practicing physical exercises during the night. day, for example. There are also natural remedies, such as passion fruit tea or chamomile, for example, that can help you fall asleep. In more severe cases, you may need to take medication if your doctor recommends it.

6. Vitamin B12 deficiency

Vitamin B12 is very important for the proper functioning of the body and, therefore, a deficiency of this vitamin can cause a variety of changes in the body, such as asthenia, anemia, shortness of breath, memory loss, visual difficulty and irritability, for example. . See the main causes of lack of vitamin B12.

What to do: treatment should be done by changing eating habits, by increasing the intake of foods rich in vitamin B12, and in some cases, supplementation with this vitamin may be necessary.

7. Medicines

Ingestion of certain medications, especially anxiolytics and drugs used in chemotherapy treatment, can cause asthenia as a side effect.

What to do: in some cases, the doctor can make adjustments to the treatment, but this is not always possible, and it is recommended that the person rests whenever possible.

In addition to these causes, other less common causes that can be the cause of excessive tiredness and weakness, such as cancer, stroke, heart disorders, untreated diabetes, diseases that affect the muscles and poisoning.