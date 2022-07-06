Homemade wrinkle cream: how to make it and other tips

The anti-wrinkle cream aims to promote deep skin hydration, helping to keep the skin firmer and smoothing fine lines and wrinkles, as well as preventing the appearance of new wrinkles. The use of these creams is normally indicated for people over 25 years old, however there are creams for all ages, only varying their composition and having the same objective.

Homemade wrinkle creams can be made with ointments such as bepantol or hypoglos, honey or rose water, as they have properties that help improve the appearance and firmness of the skin, combating the formation of new wrinkles and smoothing existing ones.

However, for the results of homemade creams to be guaranteed, it is important that the person has an adequate diet, rich in foods with vitamin E, such as almonds and hazelnuts, for example.

1. Homemade anti-wrinkle cream

This is an excellent homemade anti-wrinkle, with ingredients that are easily found in pharmacies and drugstores. This cream contains deep hydrating action, regenerates the skin and even fights blemishes, leaving the skin more beautiful, firm, soft and with a uniformed tone.

Ingredients

0.5 cm of hypogloss ointment;

0.5 cm of bepantol ointment;

1 ampoule of vitamin A;

2 drops of bepantol derma;

2 drops of bio-oil.

Preparation mode

To prepare this homemade anti-wrinkle cream, it is recommended to mix all the ingredients well and keep it stored in a properly clean container. Apply daily on the face and the tops of the hands, especially before bed.

2. Mask with honey and rose water

This excellent homemade anti-wrinkle mask is economical, easy to apply, and should be applied to the face once a week to prevent wrinkles and reduce existing expression lines.

Ingredients

1 tablespoon of liquid glycerin;

1 and a half tablespoons of witch hazel water;

3 tablespoons of bee honey;

1 tablespoon of rose water.

Preparation mode

Mix all the ingredients very well until you get a homogeneous mixture. Spread the mask over the entire face, protecting the eye area, nostrils and hair and leave it on for half an hour, then wash off with cold water.

3. Rosemary Firming Tonic

A great homemade tonic that helps to firm the skin naturally is rosemary tea, because it has antioxidant properties, helping to fight free radicals and maintaining skin health. Check out more properties of rosemary.

Ingredients

10 g of rosemary leaves;

1 teacup of water.

Preparation mode

Rosemary tea is made by infusion, the water must be boiled and only then the leaves must be added. The container should be covered for approximately 10 minutes. After straining, it is possible to start the application, which should be done every night before bed using a damp cotton.

Tips to fight face wrinkles

In addition to using wrinkle creams, it is also important to adopt other precautions, so that you can fight wrinkles more effectively:

Eat more protein rich foods that favor the formation of collagen and elastin fibers, which give support to the skin;

Use anti-wrinkle creams daily because they moisturize the skin and make it firmer, fighting sagging;

Take hydrolyzed collagen daily from 30 years of age;

Sleep well always 8 hours a night, so the body gets enough rest and produces a greater amount of cortisol, preventing the appearance of wrinkles;

eat well eating plenty of fruits and vegetables, which fight free radicals and consequently skin aging;

Use a sunscreen daily and not be exposed to the sun;

Wash your face and hands with mild liquid soap or soap with moisturizing properties, preferably without perfume, which does not attack or dry the skin.

Using anti-wrinkle creams that you buy in supermarkets, pharmacies and cosmetic stores is also an excellent way to keep your skin firm, beautiful and hydrated. When opting for industrialized anti-wrinkle creams, you should opt for creams that contain antioxidant substances such as Coenzyme Q10, Dimethyl Amino Ethanol (DMAE) or vitamins C and E.