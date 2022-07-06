4 steps to remove calluses from hands

The most suitable homemade way to remove calluses is through exfoliation, which can be done initially using a pumice stone and then an exfoliating cream at the place of the callus. Next, apply a moisturizer to the skin to keep the skin smooth and silky, which also helps to prevent new calluses from forming.

Calluses are the result of low tissue oxygenation due to pressure caused by work instruments or even musical instruments, where certain regions of the hands that are constantly stimulated create a kind of ‘protective layer’, which makes the skin thicker.

Here’s a step-by-step guide to removing calluses:

1. Place your hand in a basin of water

One of the simplest ways to remove corns is by placing your hand with the corn in a bowl of warm water with a few drops of essential oil. It is recommended to leave your hand in water for about 10 minutes to soften the skin to make it easier to remove the callus.

2. Rub the callus with a pumice stone

Pumice is also a great way to remove excess keratin that causes calluses in certain areas of the hands. So, after leaving your hand in the water, you should rub the callus with the pumice stone in the callus region for a few minutes.

3. Remove dry skin

Then, apply an exfoliating cream based on sweet almond oil and cornmeal, which removes the outermost layer of the skin, leaving the hand smooth and hydrated. However, this exfoliation, because it is more intense, should only be performed on different days until the callus disappears completely.

To prepare this scrub, mix 30 ml of sweet almond oil and 1 teaspoon of cornmeal or sugar. Afterwards, rub it in your hands, especially in the area of ​​the callus, to favor the removal of the thicker skin.

Check out other exfoliating options to remove corns.

4. Moisturize the skin

The last step in the callus removal process is to apply a moisturizing cream to keep the skin soft and silky. It is better to use a hand cream that is more effective. In addition, remedies with exfoliating properties can also be used to help remove calluses.

To prevent a new callus from forming in the same place, it is important to protect your hands by avoiding the friction that initially caused the callus, and for this, workers should wear thick rubber or fabric gloves, for example.