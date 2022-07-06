Verborrhea: what it is, why it happens and how to speak more slowly

Verborrhea is a situation characterized by the accelerated speech of some people, which can be due to their personality or be a consequence of everyday situations. Thus, people who speak too quickly may not utter the words in their entirety, skipping some syllables and splicing one word into another, which can make it difficult for others to understand.

To treat verbiage, it is important that the triggering factor is identified, as it is possible that the speech therapist and psychologist can indicate some exercises to help the person speak more slowly and facilitate understanding.

why does it happen

Verbier can be a characteristic of the person’s personality, however it is also possible that it happens as a consequence of everyday situations, such as accelerated routine, nervousness or anxiety, which can happen during the presentation of a work or during an interview. employment, for example.

In these situations it is common for the person to start talking faster than usual, which can easily interfere with other people’s understanding.

how to speak slowly

When rapid speech is associated with personality, it is difficult for the person to change, however there are some tips and exercises that can be done to help the person speak more slowly, more slowly and more clearly, facilitating understanding. So, some ways to speak slower and relieve nervousness are:

Speak more clearly, paying attention to every word spoken and trying to speak syllable by syllable;

Try to speak with pauses, as if you were reading a text, pausing a little after speaking a sentence, for example;

Breathe when you are talking;

Practice relaxation techniques, especially if nervousness is the reason for speaking too quickly;

When speaking to an audience, read your speech aloud and record your voice, so that later you can notice the speed with which you are speaking and check the need to pause, for example;

Exaggerate mouth movements when speaking, this allows all syllables to be pronounced clearly and slowly.

Usually those who talk too fast tend to be touching or picking up other people during the conversation and project their body forward. Therefore, one of the ways to speak more slowly is to pay attention to your behavior when you are talking to other people, avoiding touching too much, for example. Also learn how to speak in public.