Ergotism: what it is, symptoms and treatment

Ergotism, also known as Fogo de Santo Antônio, is a disease caused by toxins produced by fungi present in rye and other cereals that can be acquired by people when consuming products contaminated by spores produced by these fungi, in addition to being able to be developed through excessive consumption of drugs derived from ergotamine, for example.

This disease is quite old, being considered a disease of the Middle Ages, and is characterized by neurological signs and symptoms, such as loss of consciousness, intense headache and hallucinations, and there may also be changes in blood circulation, which can result in gangrene, for example. example.

It is important that ergotism is identified as soon as the first signs and symptoms appear, so that it is possible to start treatment right away with the aim of preventing complications and promoting the person’s improvement.

Symptoms of Ergotism

The symptoms of ergotism are related to the toxin produced by the fungus of the genus Clavicepswhich can be found in cereals, and cause changes in the central nervous system and blood vessels, which may include:

Mental confusion;

Convulsion;

Loss of consciousness;

Severe headache;

Difficulty walking;

Pale hands and feet;

Itching and burning sensation on the skin;

Gangrene;

Abdominal pain;

Nausea and Vomiting;

Diarrhea;

Abortion;

Coma and death, in cases where the amount of circulating toxin is very high;

Hallucinations, which can happen due to the presence of lysergic acid in the toxin produced by this group of fungi.

Despite the signs and symptoms related to this disease, the toxin produced by the genus of fungi responsible for ergotism is being extensively studied, because the toxin consists of some substances that could be used in the manufacture of drugs for the treatment of migraine and post-hemorrhage. -birth, for example.

However, medicines based on these substances must be used according to the doctor’s recommendation, because if a dose above the recommended is consumed, it is possible that symptoms of ergotism may develop.

How is the treatment done?

As it is an uncommon disease nowadays, there is no specific treatment for ergotism, and treatments related to the improvement of the signs and symptoms presented by the person are indicated by the doctor. In addition, in some cases, hospitalization may be necessary for the person to be followed up and complications to be prevented.

In the case of ergotism caused by medication, the doctor’s recommendation is, normally, to suspend or change the dosage of the medication used, as it is possible to alleviate the symptoms presented.