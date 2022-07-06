Mesothelioma: what is it, what are the symptoms and how is it treated

Mesothelioma is an aggressive type of cancer that is located in the mesothelium, which is a thin tissue that covers the internal organs of the body.

There are several types of mesothelioma, which are related to their location, the most common being the pleural, located in the pleura of the lungs, and the peritoneal, located in the organs of the abdominal region, and the symptoms depend on their location.

Mesothelioma usually develops very quickly and the diagnosis is made at an advanced stage of the disease, and treatment is more effective when the diagnosis is earlier, and consists of chemotherapy, radiotherapy, and/or surgery.

what are the symptoms

Symptoms depend on the type of mesothelioma, which is related to its location:

pleural mesothelioma peritoneal mesothelioma chest pain Abdominal pain pain when coughing nausea and vomiting Small lumps on the skin of the breast abdominal swelling Weight loss Weight loss difficulty breathing Back pain excessive tiredness

There are other forms of mesothelioma that are very rare and that, depending on their location, can give rise to other symptoms, such as pericardial mesothelioma, which affects the tissue of the heart and which can give rise to symptoms such as low blood pressure. blood pressure, heart palpitations and chest pain.

Possible causes

As with other types of cancer, mesothelioma can be caused by mutations in cellular DNA, causing cells to begin to multiply uncontrollably, giving rise to a tumor.

In addition, there is a greater risk of suffering from mesothelioma in people who suffer from asbestosis, which is a disease of the respiratory system caused by the inhalation of asbestos-containing dust, which usually occurs in people who work for many years exposed to this substance. Here’s how to identify the symptoms of asbestosis.

What does the diagnosis consist of?

The diagnosis consists of a physical examination that is done by the doctor, and the performance of imaging tests, such as computed tomography and X-ray.

After that, and based on the results obtained in the first exams, the doctor can request a biopsy, in which a small tissue sample is collected to be later analyzed in the laboratory, and an exam called PET scan, which allows to verify the tumor development and whether there is metastasis. Learn how the PET scan is done.

How is the treatment done?

Treatment will depend on the location of the mesothelioma, as well as the stage of the cancer and the patient’s health status. Generally, this type of cancer is difficult to treat because, when it is diagnosed, it is already at an advanced stage.

In some cases, surgery is recommended that can cure the condition if it has not already spread to other parts of the body. Otherwise, it will only alleviate the symptoms.

In addition, the doctor may also recommend chemotherapy or radiation therapy, which can be performed before surgery to facilitate removal of the tumor, and/or after surgery to prevent a recurrence.