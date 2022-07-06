Microalbuminuria: what it is, causes and what to do

Microalbuminuria is a situation in which there is a small change in the amount of albumin present in the urine. Albumin is a protein that performs several functions in the body and that, under normal conditions, little or no albumin is eliminated in the urine, because it is a large protein that is not able to be filtered by the kidneys.

However, in some situations there may be an increase in albumin filtration, which is then eliminated in the urine and, therefore, the presence of this protein may be indicative of kidney damage. Ideally, albumin levels in urine are up to 30 mg/24 hours of urine, however when levels between 30 and 300 mg/24 hours are verified, it is considered microalbuminuria and, in some cases, an early marker of kidney damage. Learn more about albuminuria.

What can cause microalbuminuria

Microalbuminuria can happen when there are changes in the body that alter the glomerular filtration rate and the permeability and pressure within the glomerulus, which is a structure located in the kidneys. These changes favor the filtration of albumin, which ends up being eliminated in the urine. Some of the situations in which microalbuminuria can be verified are:

Decompensated or untreated diabetes, this is because the presence of large amounts of sugar in the circulation can lead to inflammation of the kidneys, resulting in damage and alteration of their function;

this is because the presence of large amounts of sugar in the circulation can lead to inflammation of the kidneys, resulting in damage and alteration of their function; Hypertension, because the increase in pressure can favor the development of kidney damage that can result, over time, in renal failure;

because the increase in pressure can favor the development of kidney damage that can result, over time, in renal failure; Cardiovascular diseases, this is because there may be changes in the permeability of the vessels, which may favor the filtration of this protein and elimination in the urine;

this is because there may be changes in the permeability of the vessels, which may favor the filtration of this protein and elimination in the urine; chronic kidney disease, since there is a change in the activity of the kidneys, which can stimulate the release of albumin in the urine;

since there is a change in the activity of the kidneys, which can stimulate the release of albumin in the urine; protein rich food, because there may be an overload on the kidneys, increasing the pressure in the glomerulus and favoring the elimination of albumin in the urine.

If the presence of albumin in the urine that is indicative of microalbuminuria is verified, the general practitioner or nephrologist may indicate the repetition of the exam, to confirm microalbuminuria, in addition to requesting the performance of other tests that evaluate the function of the kidneys, such as dosage of 24-hour urine creatinine and glomerular filtration rate, so you can check if your kidneys are filtering more than normal. Understand what the glomerular filtration rate is and how to understand the result.

What to do

It is important that the cause associated with microalbuminuria is identified so that the most appropriate treatment can be indicated and it is possible to prevent more serious damage to the kidneys that may interfere with their proper functioning.

Thus, if microalbuminuria is a consequence of diabetes or hypertension, for example, the doctor may recommend the use of drugs that help treat these conditions, in addition to monitoring glucose levels and blood pressure regularly.

In addition, if microalbuminuria is a consequence of excessive protein consumption, it is important for the person to consult a nutritionist so that dietary changes are made in order to avoid overloading the kidneys.