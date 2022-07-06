What can be wavy nail and what to do

Wavy nails are most often considered normal because they happen more often in older people and are therefore associated with the normal aging process.

However, when wavy nails appear together with other nail-related signs such as increased nail thickness, change in shape and change in color, or when more general symptoms such as headache, excessive tiredness, excessive thirst and pale skin, it is important to consult the doctor for an evaluation, since in these cases the wavy nail can be a sign of diseases such as anemia, fungal infection and diabetes or be indicative of nutritional deficiencies.

1. Aging of nails

The appearance of lines on the nails can happen naturally as a person ages, and is not indicative of any disease. Thus, in addition to the undulations on the nail, which are usually vertical, it is common for the person to start having white hair, weaker nails and hormonal changes.

What to do: As aging is a natural process, there are no indications to treat nail dimples. However, it is possible to disguise the lines by applying foundation and filing the nail, as this will improve the appearance of the nail.

2. Anemia

Anemia is one of the main causes of changes in the nail, which can be noticed both the presence of undulations as well as weaker and brittle, opaque nails and some raised regions. In addition to changes in the nail, other symptoms of anemia are excessive tiredness, pale skin and constant headache. Learn how to identify the symptoms of anemia.

What to do: It is recommended to consult the general practitioner so that the cause of anemia can be identified and, thus, the best treatment can be indicated. Thus, according to the type of anemia, the doctor may recommend changes in the diet, in which one should give preference to foods rich in iron or vitamin B12, use of supplements or blood transfusion, for example. Understand how anemia is treated.

3. Fungal infection

Fungal nail infection, known as onychia or onychomycosis, also causes changes in its shape, thickness and color, with undulations in the nail, thicker and harder nails and a more yellowish color.

What to do: It is important to go to the dermatologist so that the fungus responsible for the infection is identified and, thus, the best treatment can be indicated, which may involve the use of antifungal pills, ointments or nail polish. Treatment is usually long and should be done as recommended by the doctor to prevent symptoms from appearing again. Learn more about nail fungus and its treatment.

4. Nutritional deficiency

Deficiency of some vitamins and minerals, vitamin A, B and zinc, can also lead to changes in the nails, including the appearance of dimples, which makes the nail look wrinkled. In addition, the presence of white lines on the nail surface, thick cuticle and weaker nails can be verified.

What to do: In this case, it is important to identify which vitamin or mineral is found in smaller amounts in the body and, thus, change some eating habits to improve not only the appearance of the nails, but also health. Thus, it is recommended to increase the consumption of nuts, white meat, fish and eggs, as they are sources of vitamins and minerals.

5. Diabetes

In some cases of diabetes, it is possible that there is a change in the nail growth process, which leads to the appearance of vertical lines, which gives the appearance of wavy. However, it is important that other symptoms are present to confirm diabetes, such as excessive thirst, weight gain, and excess urine production. Here’s how to identify the symptoms of diabetes.

What to do: If the person has signs and symptoms of diabetes, it is recommended to consult the general practitioner or endocrinologist for the diagnosis and treatment to be started, which usually involves changing eating and life habits, including the practice of physical activity, and drugs that help control blood glucose levels.