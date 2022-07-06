Low blood pressure in pregnancy: symptoms, what to do and risks

Low blood pressure in pregnancy is a very common change, especially in early pregnancy, due to hormonal changes that cause the blood vessels to relax, causing the pressure to decrease.

Although it is not serious, like having high blood pressure during pregnancy, the sharp decrease in pressure can cause great discomfort for the pregnant woman during the day and even cause symptoms such as fainting and falls, which can put the baby and the pregnant woman at risk. .

To try to keep the pressure more regulated, you should avoid sudden changes in position, drinks such as alcohol, soft drinks and coffee, as well as eating at regular intervals and avoiding very hot environments, for example.

What are the symptoms of low blood pressure in pregnancy

Low blood pressure in pregnancy can cause symptoms such as feeling weak, blurred vision, dizziness, headaches, and in more severe cases, feeling faint.

Also check out a great home remedy for low blood pressure, which can be used during pregnancy.

Possible risks of low blood pressure

The main risk of low blood pressure in pregnancy is fainting, which can result in a fall, which can cause trauma to the pregnant woman. Usually, this trauma is mild and does not cause more than a small scare, but if the fainting happens in a place where the fall can be more serious, such as on a ladder, for example, it can endanger the life of the pregnant woman and the baby. Here’s how to control blood pressure in pregnancy.

Low blood pressure in pregnancy is no longer frequent when the blood volume increases and the pregnant woman’s body begins to adapt, with a greater amount of blood. It is only at this stage that the pressure tends to return to normal, therefore, all care and attention is necessary, especially when the woman goes out alone.

What to do if you feel faint

In case of low blood pressure in pregnancy, the pregnant woman may start to feel weak, with blurred vision, dizziness and headaches. In this case, some things you can do are:

Sit down, take a deep breath and lean forward bringing the head towards the knees for a few minutes;

Lie down in a comfortable position and elevate your legs if possible, to help normalize blood flow;

Eat something with salt, such as crackers of water and salt, for example.

If symptoms of low blood pressure persist for more than 15 minutes or appear very often, it is recommended to go to the hospital or contact your obstetrician.

Why does blood pressure decrease in pregnancy?

In the first trimester of pregnancy, when the placenta is formed, there is an increased need for blood, which is necessary to supply the blood circulation of the mother, the placenta and the small embryo. In this initial phase, the woman’s body has not yet had enough time for this adaptation and cannot supply the extra amount of blood needed, which can cause low blood pressure in certain circumstances.

In addition, hormonal changes that occur during pregnancy also make blood vessels more relaxed, so that blood can reach the placenta faster. When this happens, blood circulates more freely and blood pressure drops.

How to avoid low blood pressure in pregnancy

To try to keep the pressure well regulated and avoid a sharp decrease in pressure, some measures can be taken, such as:

Always have something salty in your bag, such as saltine crackers or nuts, so you don’t run out of energy for too long;

Drink about 2 liters of water throughout the day and in small amounts, in order to avoid dehydration and lower blood pressure;

Confirm with the obstetrician if any of the medications the pregnant woman is using have an effect on blood pressure;

Avoid staying for long periods in very hot and humid environments;

Avoid consuming alcoholic beverages, soft drinks and coffee, to reduce the chances of dehydration;

Practicing light physical exercises regularly, as they have beneficial effects on blood circulation and blood pressure;

Avoid sudden changes in position such as lifting too fast, for example.

If low blood pressure crises are frequent, the pregnant woman should look for a doctor for clinical evaluation, because although it is not common, low pressure can be a sign of some disease that needs to be investigated and treated, before it puts the pregnancy at risk.