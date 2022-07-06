Microangiopathy (gliosis): what it is, causes and what to do

Cerebral microangiopathy, also called gliosis, is a common finding on brain MRIs, especially in people over 40 years of age. This is because as a person ages, it is normal for some small vessels present in the brain to become clogged, giving rise to small scars in the brain.

However, despite corresponding to the obstruction of blood flow in these small vessels, the verification of gliosis most of the time does not represent health problems, being considered normal. However, when large amounts of microangiopathies are verified or when the person has one or more risk factors, it is important that the cause is investigated by the neurologist so that the most appropriate treatment is indicated.

Causes of microangiopathy

Microangiopathy mainly happens due to aging, in which there is obstruction of the microvascularization of the brain, resulting in the formation of small scars that are visualized through MRI as small white dots in the brain.

In addition to aging, gliosis can also happen due to genetic changes and, therefore, some younger people may show this change on MRI, as in Multiple Sclerosis.

When can gliosis be considered a health problem?

Gliosis can be considered a sign of neurological changes when the person has high blood pressure, changes in cholesterol or smokes frequently. This is because these situations favor the obstruction of a greater number of vessels, which can cause more scars to be formed, which eventually aggregate and give rise to neurological changes, such as changes in language and cognition, dementia or ischemic stroke.

In addition, when a large number of microangiopathies are visualized, the doctor usually considers the possibility that the person is about to have an ischemic stroke or be due to memory loss due to neurological diseases.

What to do

As microangiopathy is considered in most cases an imaging finding, no treatment or follow-up is necessary.

However, if a large amount of gliosis is found, the doctor may recommend performing other tests to help identify the cause so that more appropriate treatment can be initiated.

In addition, it is important that people keep chronic diseases well controlled, such as hypertension, cholesterol and heart and kidney diseases, and maintain good health habits, such as regular physical activity and a healthy and balanced diet, so that it is possible to avoid risk factors related to the increase in the number of microangiopathies.