Adult acne: why it happens and how to treat it

Adult acne is the appearance of internal pimples or blackheads after adolescence, which is more common in people who have persistent acne since adolescence, but it can also happen in those who have never had any problems with acne.

Adult acne is generally more common in women between the ages of 25 and 40 due to the major hormonal changes they experience, especially during menstruation, pregnancy, pre-menopause or menopause.

Acne in adults is curable, however the treatment must be well guided by a dermatologist, and may last a few months, or years, until the person no longer has pimples.

Main causes of adult acne

The main cause of adult acne is a sudden change in the level of hormones in the body, especially in women. But other important causes of adult acne include:

Increased stress, as it increases the production of sebum, leaving the skin more oily;

Use of oily cosmetics that clog skin pores;

Food based on fried foods, fatty meats or excess sugar;

Improper skin cleaning or working in dirty environments;

Use of corticosteroids, anabolics and antidepressants.

Adults are also more likely to develop acne when they have a family history of pimples during adulthood.

How is the treatment done?

Adult acne treatment should be guided by a dermatologist, but it usually includes some care such as:

Wash the skin with an antiseptic soap, 3 times a day;

Apply an adult acne cream before bed;

Avoid the use of acne creams in adolescence, as they are not adapted for adult skin;

Avoid using make-up or very oily shampoos.

In addition, in the case of women, the dermatologist may indicate a consultation with the gynecologist to start the use of an oral contraceptive capable of regulating the hormonal changes that may be the cause of the appearance of pimples.

If adult acne does not disappear with these precautions, the doctor may also advise other more aggressive treatments, such as the use of some oral medications or even laser therapy. Find out which remedies are most used to treat acne.