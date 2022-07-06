Collagenase ointment: what is it for and how to use it

Collagenase ointment is normally used to treat wounds with dead tissue, also known as necrosis tissue, as it contains an enzyme that is able to remove this type of tissue, promoting cleaning and facilitating healing. For this reason, this ointment is widely used by healthcare professionals to treat wounds that are difficult to heal, such as bedsores, varicose ulcers or gangrene, for example.

In most cases, the ointment is only used in the hospital or at the health post by the nurse or doctor who is treating the wound, since there are some specific precautions with its use, but the ointment can also be used by the person himself. at home, provided there has been training with a professional before.

how to use the ointment

Ideally, collagenase ointment should only be applied to dead wound tissue to allow enzymes to work there, destroying the tissue. Therefore, the ointment should not be applied to healthy skin, as it can cause irritation.

To properly use this type of ointment, follow the steps below:

Remove all necrotic tissue that has come off since the last use, with the help of tweezers; clean the wound with saline; apply the ointment with a thickness of 2 mm over areas with dead tissue; close the bandage correctly.

To apply the ointment, it may be easier to use a syringe without a needle, as this way it is possible to aim the ointment only at the places with dead tissue, especially in large wounds.

If there are very thick plaques of necrosis tissue, it is advisable to make small cuts with a scalpel or moisten the plaques with gauze and saline solution before applying the ointment.

Dressings made with collagenase ointments should be changed daily or up to 2 times a day, depending on the results and expected action. Results are visible after about 6 days, but cleaning can take up to 14 days, depending on the type of wound and the amount of dead tissue.

Check out how to properly bandage an eschar.

Possible side effects

The appearance of side effects with the use of collagenase is rare, however, some people may report a burning sensation, pain or irritation in the wound.

It is still common for redness to appear on the sides of the wound, especially when the ointment is not being applied well or when the skin around the wound is not being protected with a barrier cream.

who shouldn’t use

Collagenase ointment is contraindicated for people allergic to any of the components of the formula.

In addition, this product must not be used at the same time as detergents, hexachlorophene, mercury, silver, povidone-iodine, tyrothricin, gramicidin or tetracycline, as these substances affect the correct functioning of the enzyme.