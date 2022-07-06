6 repellents safe for pregnant women and children

Most industrial repellents approved by ANVISA can be used by pregnant women and children over 2 years of age, however, it is important to pay attention to the concentrations of the components, always opting for the lowest.

Some natural repellents can also be used, but it is important to know that not all of them are suitable, since some essential oils contained in these products are contraindicated during pregnancy, and most of them are not as effective because their action time is too long. I enjoy.

The use of repellents is important for pregnant women and children to protect themselves against mosquito bites, especially Aedes Aegypti, which can transmit diseases such as dengue, zika, chikungunya or yellow fever.

3 safe industrial repellent options

Industrial repellents that are safe for pregnant women and children, and that can be used without any risk, are those that contain DEET, Icaridin or IR3535 in the composition, and should only be used if they are registered with ANVISA, following the doctor’s guidance and the product label indications.

1. DEET

Repellents with DEET should only be used on children over 2 years of age, preferably at a concentration of 10%, and with this concentration, the repellent has an action time of about 4 hours. Pregnant women can also use bursts of this substance in the lowest possible concentration.

Some examples of repellents with DEET are Autan, OFF and Super Repelex. Before using, pay attention to the instructions mentioned on the label and reapply as indicated.

2. Icaridin

Icaridin repellents can also be used on pregnant women and children over 2 years of age and are generally available at a concentration of 25%. An advantage of these products is that they have a prolonged action time, up to about 10 hours, in the case of repellents with 25% Icaridin concentration.

An example of repellent with this substance in concentration is Exposis and it is available in gel and spray.

3. IR3535

Repellents with IR3535 are the safest on the market for pregnant women and children and can even be used from 6 months of age. The downside is that they have a short action time of about 4 hours.

An example of a repellent with IR3535 is Isdin’s anti-mosquito lotion or Xtream spray.

These repellents should be the last product to be applied to the skin, after sunscreens, moisturizers or makeup for example, and should be applied in sufficient quantity and evenly on exposed skin and clothes, avoiding contact with eyes, nose or mouth.

3 safe natural repellent options

There are some natural repellents that can be used by pregnant women and children, such as:

Soy oil: at a concentration of 2%, it was able to inhibit Aedes bites for up to 1 hour and a half; Clove repellent: it can be prepared using grain alcohol, cloves and a vegetable oil such as almond oil for example, protecting the skin for 3 hours. See how you can prepare this recipe. Lemon Eucalyptus Oil: At a concentration of 30%, it provides protection for up to 5 hours. It is the most recommended of the natural oils, but it needs to be reapplied more often than synthetic repellents. It is a good repellent option when DEET or Icaridin cannot be used.

In addition, lavender essential oil can also be used as a natural repellent in babies from 2 months of age, and can be added to a moisturizer, however, it should be avoided by pregnant women.

Why use it suddenly?

Pregnant women should pay extra attention to the Zika virus, because when infected, their babies are at risk of being born with microcephaly, a congenital deformity where the baby’s head and brain are smaller than normal for their age, that influences your mental development.

In addition, pregnant women between the first and fourth month of pregnancy are at a greater risk of their babies having this disease, as it is during this period that the baby’s nervous system is in formation, so if you suspect that you have dengue, zika or chikungunya, you should go to a hospital as soon as possible.