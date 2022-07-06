What to do in case of nose bleed

To stop bleeding from the nose, compress the nostril with a tissue or apply ice, breathe through the mouth and keep the head in a neutral position or slightly tilted forward. However, if the bleeding does not resolve after 30 minutes, it may be necessary to go to the emergency room so that the doctor performs a procedure that controls the outflow of blood, such as cauterization of the vein, for example.

Nose bleed, scientifically called epistaxis, is the outflow of blood through the nose and, in most cases, it is not a serious situation, and can occur when picking the nose, when blowing the nose too hard or after a blow to the face. , for example.

However, when bleeding does not stop, happens several times during the month or is intense, it is important that the doctor is consulted, as it can be indicative of more serious problems, such as changes in blood clotting and autoimmune diseases. Check out other causes of nose bleeds.

How to stop nose bleeding

To stop nosebleeds, start by keeping calm and picking up a tissue.

Sit down and tilt your head slightly foward; Pinch the bleeding nostril for at least 10 minutes: you can push the nostril against the septum with the index finger or pinch the nose with the thumb and index finger; relieve pressure and check if the bleeding has stopped after 10 minutes; clean your nose and, if necessary, the mouth, with a wet compress or cloth. When cleaning the nose, do not force it, you can wrap a handkerchief and clean only the entrance of the nostril.

In addition, if after compression the nose continues to bleed, ice should be applied to the bleeding nostril, wrapping it in a cloth or compress. Applying ice helps stop the bleeding, as the cold causes the blood vessels to constrict, decreasing the amount of blood and stopping the bleeding.

Learn more about these tips in the following video:

What Not to Do When Your Nose Bleeds

When you are bleeding from your nose, you should not:

These measures should not be done, as it aggravates nose bleeding and does not help with healing.

when to go to the doctor

It is recommended to go to the emergency room or see a doctor when:

Bleeding does not stop after 20-30 minutes;

There is bleeding from the nose accompanied by headache and dizziness;

Nose bleeding occurs at the same time as eye and ear bleeding;

Bleeding occurs after a car accident;

Use anticoagulants such as Warfarin or Aspirin.

Nosebleeds are usually not serious and rarely lead to more serious problems. However, in these cases, you must call an ambulance, calling 192, or go immediately to the emergency room.