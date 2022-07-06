Sore inside the nose: 11 main causes and how it is treated

Nose sores can appear due to various situations such as allergies, rhinitis or frequent and prolonged use of nasal solutions, for example, these wounds are perceived through nose bleeding, since these factors lead to dryness in the mucosa. The wounds that arise as a result of these situations are not serious and are easy to treat.

On the other hand, when in addition to the wound, the person feels pain and notices excessive and frequent bleeding, it can be a sign of more serious situations, such as infections or cancer, for example, it is important to consult the general practitioner or otolaryngologist for an evaluation and the most appropriate treatment may be indicated.

1. Dry environment

Changes in the climate, especially in winter, when the air is drier, can also lead to the formation of sores inside the nose, in addition to the person being able to feel the skin of the face and lips drier.

2. Prolonged use of nasal solutions

Prolonged use of nasal decongestant solutions can cause excessive dryness of the nasal passages, facilitating the formation of sores. In addition, it can cause a rebound effect, which means that the body can produce even more secretions, which can increase the inflammation of the nasal passages.

The ideal in these situations is to avoid the use of chemical decongestants for more than 5 days and replace them with natural hypertonic saline solutions, which are solutions that contain sea water with a high salt content, with decongestant properties, such as Vapomar from Vicks, Sorine H, 3% Rinosoro or Neosoro H.

3. Sinusitis

Sinusitis is an inflammation of the sinuses that generates symptoms such as headache, runny nose and heaviness in the face. Excessive runny nose caused by this disease can cause irritation of the nasal passages and the formation of sores inside. Learn about other symptoms caused by sinusitis and what causes.

4. Allergies

Allergies are one of the most common causes of inflammation of the nasal passages, which can happen due to contact with animal hair, dust or pollen, for example, making the mucosa more fragile and susceptible to the formation of wounds.

In addition, blowing your nose all the time can also irritate the skin of your nose, both internally and externally, leading to dryness and sores.

5. Irritating agents

Certain substances such as very abrasive cleaning products, industrial chemicals and cigarette smoke can also irritate the nose and cause sores. In addition, in most cases, contact with this type of agent also causes respiratory symptoms, such as coughing and difficulty breathing.

6. Pimples

Nose sores can also be caused due to the appearance of pimples, which can be formed as a result of inflammation and infection of the hair follicles, which can cause pain and release pus.

7. Injuries

Injuries such as rubbing, scratching or bumping the nose can damage the delicate skin inside, which can cause bleeding and lead to sores. In these cases, you should avoid touching these wounds to allow them to heal properly.

In addition, other more common injuries, especially in children, such as putting a small object in the nose can also result in bleeding.

8. Drug use

Inhalation of drugs as poppers or cocaine, for example, can cause bleeding and serious injuries in the internal region of the nose, because there is dryness of the mucosa, favoring the appearance of wounds that are difficult to heal.

9. HIV infection

HIV infections can cause sinusitis and rhinitis, which are diseases that cause inflammation of the nasal passages. In addition, HIV itself can cause painful nasal lesions, which can bleed and take a long time to heal. Some examples of the most common lesions in case of HIV are nasal septum abscess, herpetic ulcers and Kaposi’s sarcoma, for example.

Know the first symptoms caused by HIV.

10. Herpes

The virus herpes simplex normally causes the appearance of sores on the lips, but it can also cause lesions on the inside and outside of the nose. The wounds caused by this virus have the appearance of small, painful balls that contain a clear liquid inside. When they burst, the wounds can release the liquid and spread the virus to other places, being recommended to avoid touching the lesions and to seek the opinion of a doctor.

11. Cancer

Sores that appear in the nasal cavity, that are persistent, that do not heal or that do not respond to any treatment, may indicate cancer, especially if other symptoms such as bleeding and runny nose, facial tingling and pain or pressure in the ears manifest. In these cases it is recommended to go to the doctor immediately.

How is the treatment done?

The treatment of sores on the nose depends a lot on the cause that is at its origin. In some situations, it is sufficient to eliminate the cause of the problem, whether it is an irritant, drug use, or prolonged use of a nasal solution.

For people who have wounds on the nose due to injuries, allergies or exposure to a dry environment for example, a cream or ointment with an anesthetic or healing agent can help the wound heal faster. These products may also have antibiotics in their composition that prevent the wound from becoming infected.

In cases of wounds caused by diseases such as HIV and herpes, it may be necessary to use antiviral drugs that should only be used if recommended by the doctor.

