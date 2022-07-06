Foot Pain: What It Can Be and What to Do

Foot pain is most often caused by wearing high-heeled or tight shoes for a long time, carrying out excessive physical activity or as a result of pregnancy, for example, it is not serious and can be treated at home. only with rest, application of ice and massage.

However, when foot pain does not go away with these medications, it may be indicative that the pain is caused by more serious conditions such as plantar fasciitis, tendinitis or rheumatism, which should be treated according to the guidance of the orthopedist or physical therapist.

The main causes of foot pain are:

1. Overload on the feet

The pain can occur due to overloading the feet, which can be due to the person being overweight or as a result of wearing tight shoes or high heels. In addition, overload can also happen after a long walk, practice of intense physical activity, work habits or the fact of staying in the same position for a long time.

What to do: Placing your feet in a bowl of cold water, an ice pack for 15 minutes, and foot massage can help reduce pain, but it is also important to wear comfortable, suitable shoes, avoid staying in the same position for too long, lose weight and rest properly.

2. pregnancy

Foot pain is quite common in pregnancy and can be related to weight gain, difficulty in venous return, poor blood circulation and swelling of the legs and feet, which makes them very painful, especially at the end of the day.

What to do: In this case, one of the ways that can help relieve foot pain is to lie on your back with your feet elevated, as it favors blood circulation and helps to deflate, relieving the pain. In addition, placing your feet in a bowl of cold water can also help relieve foot pain.

3. Plantar fasciitis

Plantar fasciitis is an inflammation that affects the fascia, which is tissue found on the sole of the foot. This alteration is closely related to the calcaneal spur, because the exaggerated tension of the fascia favors the formation of bone callus, known as a spur. The main symptom is intense pain in the sole of the foot when waking up and stepping on the ground, which can also occur after resting for a few hours.

What to do: In this case, it is recommended to apply ice to the area and massage it, which can be done using marbles or your hands. Check out more tips to treat plantar fasciitis and spurs in the following video:

4. Achilles tendinitis or bursitis

The pain is felt at the end of the Achilles tendon or at the back of the heel and is worse when turning the foot up (dorsiflexion) and it can be difficult to catch a marble with the toes. The tendon may become more rigid after some time of rest, and tends to become more malleable with movement and mobilization. It can also arise when a person changes the usual high-heeled shoes for sneakers and goes for a long walk.

What to do: Stretching exercises for ‘leg potatoes’, calf massage, mobilization of the tendon itself, and finally cold compresses or ice for 15 minutes should be performed.

5. Bunion

Pain on the side of the foot with bony deviation can be caused by bunions, a condition more common in women who wear high-heeled shoes with a pointed toe for a long time. This change causes intense pain, when it inflames and the region can become red.

What to do: The use of splints or finger retractors and local massage with anti-inflammatory gel or sweet almond oil may be indicated, because this natural oil helps to improve blood circulation and relieve pain, redness and swelling of the feet. See in the following video some exercises that help relieve foot pain caused by bunions:

6. Rheumatism

Rheumatism is a condition characterized by changes in the joints, which can be one of the symptoms of foot pain, for example. Understand better what rheumatism is.

What to do: In this case, the rheumatologist may indicate the use of medications that can reduce symptoms, and physiotherapy is also indicated. If there are no signs of inflammation, warm compresses can be indicated at the site, however, if inflammatory signs are observed, immobilization of the joints and performance of exercises indicated by the physical therapist may be recommended.

7. Diabetic foot

Diabetic foot is one of the complications of diabetes that can happen when treatment is not done according to the endocrinologist’s guidance. Thus, there may be the development of diabetic foot, which is characterized by intense pain, emergence of wounds and increased risk of infections.

What to do: In addition to keeping blood glucose under control, it is necessary to wear suitable shoes and observe the feet daily for wounds or injuries. In case of wounds, it may be necessary to use antibiotics, antimicrobial ointments on site, use of dressing, which needs to be changed daily. Check out more details of diabetic foot care and complications.

How to relieve foot pain

In most cases foot pain can be relieved just by resting and performing a foot bath followed by a massage at the end of the day with a moisturizing cream, for example. In general, other equally important recommendations include:

Wear comfortable and flexible shoes;

Do foot exercises, such as rotating or moving the foot up and down;

Avoid wearing tight shoes, high heels or standing for a long time;

Massage can be performed with a moisturizing cream or oil, but creams or gels with anti-inflammatory ingredients such as Diclofenac or Gelol can also be used.

When the pain is frequent and does not relieve with the above guidelines, a medical consultation is recommended so that he can make the diagnosis and indicate the most appropriate treatment for each case, because in some situations surgery to correct the bunion or spur may be indicated.