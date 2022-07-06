Silver sulfadiazine: what is it for and how to use it

Silver sulfadiazine is a substance with antimicrobial action capable of eliminating different types of bacteria and some types of fungi. Due to this action, silver sulfadiazine is widely used in the treatment of different types of infected wounds.

Silver sulfadiazine can be found in the pharmacy in the form of an ointment or cream, containing 10mg of active ingredient per 1g of product. The most well-known trade names are Dermazine or Silglós, which are sold in different-sized packages and only with a medical prescription.

what is it for

Silver sulfadiazine ointment or cream is indicated for the treatment of infected wounds or with a high risk of infection, such as burns, venous ulcers, surgical wounds or bedsores, for example.

Usually, this type of ointment is indicated by the doctor or nurse when there is infection of the wound by microorganisms such as Pseudomonas aeruginosa, Staphylococcus aureussome species of Proteus, Klebsiella, enterobacter and Candida albicans.

How to use

In most cases, silver sulfadiazine is used by nurses or doctors, in the hospital or health post, for the treatment of infected wounds. However, its use can also be indicated at home under medical supervision.

To use silver sulfadiazine ointment or cream:

Cleaning the wound using saline;

using saline; Apply a layer of ointment or silver sulfadiazine cream;

or silver sulfadiazine cream; cover the wound with sterile gauze.

Silver sulfadiazine should be applied once a day, however, in the case of very exuding wounds, the ointment can be applied up to 2 times a day. The ointment and cream should be used until the wound is completely healed or as directed by your healthcare professional.

In the case of very large wounds, it is recommended that the use of silver sulfadiazine is always very well supervised by a doctor, as the substance may accumulate in the blood, especially if it is used for several days.

Check out the step by step to make a wound dressing.

Possible side effects

Side effects of silver sulfadiazine are very rare, the most frequent being a decrease in the number of white blood cells in the blood test.

who shouldn’t use

Silver sulfadiazine is contraindicated in patients with hypersensitivity to any component of the formula, in premature children or children younger than 2 months. In addition, its use is also not recommended in the last trimester of pregnancy and during breastfeeding, especially without medical advice.

Silver sulfadiazine ointments and creams should not be applied to the eyes or wounds that are being treated with some type of proteolytic enzyme, such as collagenase or protease, as they can affect the action of these enzymes.