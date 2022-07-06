6 food supplements for menopause

Some vitamins, minerals and herbal medicines, such as calcium, omega 3 and vitamins D and E, can help prevent diseases whose risk increases with menopause, such as osteoporosis and diabetes, for example, as well as alleviate the symptoms characteristic of this phase. such as hot flashes, vaginal dryness and accumulation of belly fat.

These substances can be obtained through food or supplementation, which should only be done after the indication of the doctor or nutritionist. The vitamins and minerals that seem to have the most relevance to reducing menopausal symptoms are:

1. Vitamin E

Vitamin E, due to its antioxidant and anti-inflammatory properties, helps to reduce stress in the body, weight gain and also contributes to the prevention of depression. In addition, it improves the health and appearance of the skin and helps prevent premature aging.

2. Calcium

Calcium helps reduce the risk of osteoporosis, especially for women who have not chosen or cannot take hormone replacement therapy.

Calcium supplements should be taken with food, as the presence of other vitamins and minerals help to increase their absorption. Know when menopausal women need to take calcium supplements.

3. Vitamin D

Vitamin D helps to absorb calcium, ensuring improved bone health, preventing osteoporosis and preventing bone fractures from occurring. See when to take vitamin D supplements and how much is recommended.

In addition to vitamin D, magnesium is a mineral that also contributes to the absorption of calcium.

4. Polyphenols

Polyphenols are antioxidant and anti-inflammatory substances that help prevent the development of cardiovascular diseases and diabetes and also prevent premature aging, hence the importance of their inclusion in the diet and supplementation for this stage of life.

5. Phytoestrogens

Phytoestrogens have been shown in several studies to alleviate most of the symptoms characteristic of menopause, as these substances are able to mimic the effects of estrogens in a woman’s body.

These phytoestrogens can be found in foods such as soy and soy products, tofu, flaxseeds, sesame seeds and beans, or in supplements that contain soy isoflavones.

6. Omega 3

Omega 3, in addition to contributing to the prevention of cardiovascular diseases, also helps to prevent breast cancer and depression, whose risk increases during menopause.

A diet with foods rich in these vitamins, minerals and herbal medicines is an excellent strategy for maintaining health during menopause. Supplementing with these substances can give extra help, however, it is important to consult a gynecologist before making this decision, in order to prescribe the appropriate vitamins and minerals in each case, as well as the necessary amounts.

