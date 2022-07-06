Know the risks of getting a tattoo during pregnancy

Getting a tattoo during pregnancy is contraindicated, as there are several risk factors that can affect the development of the baby as well as the health of the pregnant woman.

Some of the biggest risks include:

Delays in baby development: During a tattoo, it is common for blood pressure to decrease and hormonal changes to occur, even if the woman is used to pain. In these cases, the sudden change in blood pressure can decrease the amount of blood that goes to the baby, which can delay its development;

During a tattoo, it is common for blood pressure to decrease and hormonal changes to occur, even if the woman is used to pain. In these cases, the sudden change in blood pressure can decrease the amount of blood that goes to the baby, which can delay its development; Transmission of serious diseases to the baby: although this is an infrequent situation, it is possible to become infected with a serious illness, such as Hepatitis B or HIV, due to the use of poorly sterilized needles. If a mother develops one of these infectious diseases, she can easily pass it on to her baby during pregnancy or childbirth;

although this is an infrequent situation, it is possible to become infected with a serious illness, such as Hepatitis B or HIV, due to the use of poorly sterilized needles. If a mother develops one of these infectious diseases, she can easily pass it on to her baby during pregnancy or childbirth; Fetal malformations: the presence of fresh ink in the body can cause the release of chemicals into the bloodstream, which can lead to changes in the formation of the fetus;

In addition, the skin undergoes some changes due to hormones and weight gain, and this can interfere with the tattoo design when the woman returns to her usual weight.

What to do when you got a tattoo without knowing you’re pregnant

In cases where the woman got a tattoo, but did not know she was pregnant, it is advisable to inform the obstetrician to carry out the necessary tests for diseases such as HIV and Hepatitis, in order to assess whether she is infected and whether there is a risk of transmitting the disease to the drinks.

Thus, if there is such a risk, health professionals can adopt some care during childbirth and start treatment in the first hours of the baby’s life, to reduce the risk of infection or development of these diseases.

