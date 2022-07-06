Inflamed tattoo: why it happens and what to do

The inflamed tattoo usually leads to the appearance of signs such as redness, swelling and pain in the area of ​​the skin where it was made, generating discomfort and concern that it could be a sign of something serious.

However, it is normal for the tattoo to become inflamed in the first 3 to 4 days, as it is a natural reaction of the skin to the type of injury that was caused by the needle, without being an indication of something more serious such as allergy or infection. Therefore, it is very important to start with proper care right after the tattoo is finished, to reduce skin irritation and ensure that other complications do not arise.

However, it is expected that this inflammation will decrease over time, having almost disappeared after a week of care. Thus, if the inflammation does not improve or worsens during the first 7 days, it is very important that the tattoo is evaluated by a dermatologist or general practitioner, as it may indicate the presence of an infection or even an allergy to the ink.

How to know if it’s an infection

One of the most serious complications that can arise after getting a tattoo is the emergence of an infection, which happens when a microorganism, such as a bacterium, a fungus or a virus, manages to enter the body.

When this happens, in addition to skin inflammation, other symptoms can arise, such as:

Low or high fever;

Chills or hot flashes;

Generalized muscle pain and malaise;

Pus leakage from tattoo wounds;

Very tough skin.

Regardless of whether or not these symptoms appear, whenever the inflamed skin does not improve after 3 or 4 days and whenever the symptoms worsen over time, it is very important to go to the hospital or consult a doctor who can evaluate the place and understand if it is necessary to do some kind of specific treatment. See the most common skin infections.

One of the tests that can be ordered by the doctor to understand if it really is an infection is the smear of the site. In this exam, the doctor rubs a cotton swab at the tattoo site and sends it to the laboratory, where it will be analyzed to identify if there is an excess of any microorganism that could be causing an infection. If this happens, the doctor may advise the use of an antibiotic, antifungal or just recommend a new care routine, according to the microorganism identified.

How to know if you have an allergy

The allergy can also cause signs similar to the infection, especially where it was made on the skin. However, it is less common that it leads to fever, chills or general malaise, with redness, swelling, pain, itching and even peeling of the skin being more common.

So, the best way to know if it really is an allergy is to make an appointment with a dermatologist, who can ask for a skin smear exam to rule out a possible infection and then start treatment for the allergy.

Understand better how to identify a skin allergy.

What to do to treat an inflamed tattoo

Since there is no single cause, the most important step in treating an inflamed tattoo is to consult a dermatologist, or go to the hospital, to identify the correct cause and initiate the most appropriate treatment:

1. Treatment for infection

Treatment for an infected tattoo will vary depending on the type of microorganism present. In the case of a bacterium, an antibiotic ointment with bacitracin or fusidic acid, for example, is usually indicated. If it is a fungal infection, the doctor may recommend the use of an antifungal ointment with ketoconazole, fluconazole or itraconazole. When it is a virus, it is usually only necessary to maintain the hygiene care of the place and rest, as the body is able to fight the virus without medication.

In most cases, the ointments are able to treat the infection, but if the situation is more serious and the symptoms are not improving, it is advisable to go back to the doctor as it may be necessary to start the use of oral medicines, in the form of pills.

The later treatment for an infection is started, the greater the risk of it spreading to other tissues and even other organs, putting life at risk. Thus, whenever an infection is suspected, it is very important to consult a doctor, in order to start the appropriate treatment.

2. Allergy treatment

Treatment for an allergic tattoo reaction is usually straightforward and can be done with antihistamine medication such as cetirizine, hydroxyzine, or bilastine. However, if the symptoms are very severe, the doctor may still prescribe a corticosteroid ointment to apply to the skin, such as hydrocortisone or betamethasone, which will help to quickly relieve irritation and discomfort.

In most situations, the allergy does not need to be treated by removing the tattoo, as the body slowly gets used to the presence of the ink. But if symptoms don’t improve, it’s important to go back to the doctor, to adjust the medications being used or evaluate other types of treatment that may help.

How to prevent the tattoo from inflaming

Inflammation of the skin is a natural process that will happen in most tattoos, as it is the way the skin reacts to the injuries caused by the needle and heals. However, complications that cause this inflammation to persist for longer or to reappear, such as infection and allergy, can be avoided.

For this, the most important care must be thought of even before starting the tattoo, and consists of choosing a certified place with good hygiene conditions, since, if the material is dirty or contaminated, it is almost certain that some type of complication, in addition to having a very high risk of catching other serious diseases such as hepatitis or even HIV, for example.

After that, post-tattoo care should begin right after finishing the process, which is usually done by the tattoo artist, who covers the tattoo with a piece of cling film, to protect the wounds from contact with microorganisms. But other care, such as washing the place, applying healing cream and avoiding exposing the tattoo to the sun, are also very important. Check out the step-by-step care to take after getting a tattoo.

