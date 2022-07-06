Childhood nosebleed: why it happens and what to do

Children’s nosebleeds are more common in the coldest times of the year, because it is common for the nasal mucosa to become drier during this period, favoring the occurrence of bleeding. In addition, bleeding can happen when the child blows his nose too hard or when he gets hit on the nose.

In most cases, nosebleeds in children are not serious and do not require specific treatment, it is only recommended that pressure be applied to the nose to stop the bleeding, it is not recommended to put paper or cotton in the nostrils or place the child’s head. back.

In cases where bleeding is more intense and happens frequently, it is important that the child is taken to the pediatrician, so that an evaluation can be carried out and the cause of the bleeding can be identified and the most appropriate treatment indicated.

why can it happen

Children’s nosebleeds occur due to the rupture of small vessels present in the nose, which happens in most cases due to dryness in the nasal mucosa or injuries to the nose. Thus, the main causes of nosebleeds in children are:

Blow your nose very hard;

Sinusitis;

rhinitis;

Very dry or very cold environment;

Presence of objects in the nose;

Blows to the face.

In case the bleeding does not go away or other symptoms are noticed, it is important that the pediatrician is consulted, because it can be a sign of more serious diseases such as autoimmune diseases, changes in platelet levels, infections or hemophilia, which should be investigated so that the appropriate treatment is initiated. Learn about other causes of nosebleeds.

What to do

When noticing bleeding, it is important to calm the child, as in most cases it is not indicative of serious problems.

To stop the bleeding, it is indicated that light pressure is applied to the place where it is bleeding for about 10 to 15 minutes, and you can also put a pebble of ice in the place to favor the contraction of blood vessels in the region and, thus, stop the bleeding. bleeding.

It is not recommended to tilt the head back and not to put cotton or paper in the child’s nose, this can cause the child to swallow blood, which can cause stomach irritation and be uncomfortable.

