Feeling faint (syncope): why it happens and how to avoid it

Fainting can be caused by several factors, such as low blood pressure, lack of blood sugar or being in very hot environments, for example. However, in some cases, it can also arise due to heart or nervous system problems and therefore, in case of fainting, the person should lie down or sit down.

Fainting, which is scientifically known as syncope, is the loss of consciousness that leads to a fall and, usually, before fainting, signs and symptoms appear, such as pallor, dizziness, sweating, blurred vision and weakness, for example.

Most common causes of fainting

Anyone can faint, even if they don’t have any medically diagnosed illness. Some of the reasons that can lead to fainting include:

Low pressure, especially when the person gets out of bed too fast, symptoms such as dizziness, headache, imbalance and sleep may occur;

especially when the person gets out of bed too fast, symptoms such as dizziness, headache, imbalance and sleep may occur; Going more than 4 hours without eating, hypoglycemia, which is a lack of sugar in the blood and causing symptoms such as tremors, weakness, cold sweats and mental confusion, may occur;

hypoglycemia, which is a lack of sugar in the blood and causing symptoms such as tremors, weakness, cold sweats and mental confusion, may occur; convulsions, which can occur due to epilepsy or blow to the head for example, and which causes tremors and leads the person to drool, clench their teeth and even defecate and urinate spontaneously;

which can occur due to epilepsy or blow to the head for example, and which causes tremors and leads the person to drool, clench their teeth and even defecate and urinate spontaneously; Excessive alcohol consumption or drug use;

or drug use; Side effects of some medications or use of medication in high doses, such as blood pressure medication or antidiabetics;

or use of medication in high doses, such as blood pressure medication or antidiabetics; excessive heat, like at the beach or while bathing, for example;

like at the beach or while bathing, for example; Very cold which can occur in snow;

which can occur in snow; Practice of physical exercises for a long time and very intensely;

for a long time and very intensely; Anemia, dehydration or severe diarrhea, which leads to the alteration of nutrients and minerals necessary for the balance of the organism;

which leads to the alteration of nutrients and minerals necessary for the balance of the organism; Anxiety or panic attack;

Very severe pain;

head bang after a fall or blow;

after a fall or blow; Migraine which causes severe headache, pressure in the neck and ringing in the ears;

which causes severe headache, pressure in the neck and ringing in the ears; Standing for a long time especially in hot places and with many people;

especially in hot places and with many people; When you feel afraid, from needles or animals, for example.

In addition, fainting can be a sign of heart problems or brain diseases, such as arrhythmia or aortic stenosis, for example, as in most cases, fainting is caused by a reduction in the amount of blood reaching the brain.

The following table lists the most common causes of fainting, according to age, which can occur in the elderly, young people and pregnant women.

Causes of fainting in the elderly Causes of fainting in children and adolescents Causes of fainting in pregnancy Low blood pressure when waking up prolonged fasting Anemia High doses of drugs, such as antihypertensives or antidiabetics Dehydration or diarrhea Low pressure Heart problems, such as arrhythmia or aortic stenosis Excessive drug use or alcohol use Sitting on your back or standing for a long time

However, any of the causes of fainting can occur at any age or period of life.

how to avoid fainting

If you feel like you are going to pass out, and have symptoms such as dizziness, weakness or blurred vision, the person should lie down on the floor, placing the legs at a higher level in relation to the body, or sit down and tilt the trunk towards the legs, avoid stressful situations and avoid standing for a long time and in the same position. See other tips on how to act in case of fainting.

In addition, to avoid fainting, you should drink plenty of fluids throughout the day, eat every 3 hours, avoid exposure to heat, especially in summer, get out of bed slowly, sitting up in bed first, and record the situations that usually make you feel faint, such as drawing blood or having an injection and informing the nurse or pharmacist of this possibility.

It is very important to avoid fainting because the person may be injured or suffer a fracture due to the fall, which occurs due to sudden loss of consciousness.

when to go to the doctor

Usually, after a fainting, it is necessary to go to a doctor’s appointment to try to find out the cause. There are cases in which it is essential for the person to go to the emergency room immediately:

If you have an illness, such as diabetes, epilepsy or heart problems;

After doing physical exercise;

If you hit your head;

After an accident or fall;

If the fainting lasts more than 3 minutes;

If you have other symptoms such as severe pain, vomiting or drowsiness;

If you faint frequently;

Vomited a lot or have severe diarrhea.

In these cases, the patient needs to be evaluated by the doctor to check if he is in good health and, if necessary, undergo more specific tests, such as blood tests or tomography, for example. Here’s how to prepare for a CT scan.