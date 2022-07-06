5 main types of shock: symptoms and treatment

Shock is a situation that arises when the amount of oxygen in the body is very low and toxins accumulate, causing damage to various organs and putting life at risk.

The state of shock can arise from several causes and, for each case, shock has a specific definition, such as anaphylactic, septic or hypovolemic shock, for example.

When there is a suspicion of a case of shock, it is very important to go to the emergency room as soon as possible, to start the appropriate treatment and avoid serious complications. The treatment is almost always done with an ICU stay to administer drugs directly into the vein and keep a constant observation of vital signs.

The types of shock that happen most often include:

1. Septic shock

This type of shock, also known as septicemia, arises when an infection, which was located in just one place, manages to reach the blood and spreads throughout the body, affecting several organs. Generally, septic shock is more common in people with a weakened immune system, such as children, the elderly, or patients with lupus or HIV, for example.

possible symptoms: signs such as fever above 40°C, convulsions, very high heart rate, rapid breathing and fainting may appear. See other symptoms of septic shock.

how to treat: treatment is done with the use of antibiotics, such as Amoxicillin or Azithromycin, directly into the vein. In addition, it may be necessary to use IV drips and devices to help the patient breathe.

2. Anaphylactic shock

Anaphylactic shock happens in people who have a very serious allergy to some substance, as in some cases of allergy to nuts, bee stings or dog hair, for example. This type of shock causes an exaggerated immune system response, generating inflammation of the respiratory system.

possible symptoms: It is very common to feel the presence of a ball stuck in the throat, as well as to present exaggerated swelling of the face, difficulty breathing and increased heartbeat.

how to treat: An injection of adrenaline is needed as soon as possible to stop symptoms and prevent the person from being unable to breathe. Therefore, it is very important to immediately go to the emergency room or call for medical help, calling 192. Some people with a history of allergy or anaphylactic shock may carry an adrenaline pen in their purse or clothing, which should be used in these cases. Understand what to do in these cases.

3. Hypovolemic shock

Hypovolemic shock occurs when there is not enough blood to carry oxygen to the most important organs such as the heart and brain. Normally, this type of shock appears after an accident when there is severe bleeding, which can be external or internal.

possible symptoms: Some symptoms include mild headache, excessive tiredness, dizziness, nausea, pale and cold skin, feeling faint and bluish lips. See other signs of hypovolemic shock.

how to treat: It is almost always necessary to have a blood transfusion to replace the amount of blood lost, as well as to treat the cause that led to the bleeding. Therefore, one should go to the hospital if there is a suspicion of hemorrhage.

4. Cardiogenic shock

This type of shock happens when the heart is no longer able to pump blood around the body and is therefore more common after a heart attack, drug poisoning or generalized infection. However, people with arrhythmias, heart failure, or coronary heart disease are also at increased risk of experiencing an episode of cardiogenic shock.

possible symptoms: usually appears pallor, increased heart rate, decreased blood pressure, drowsiness and decreased amount of urine.

how to treat: needs to be treated as soon as possible in the hospital to avoid a cardiac arrest, being necessary to stay in the hospital to take medication in the vein or have heart surgery, for example. Learn more about what cardiogenic shock is and how to treat it.

5. Neurogenic shock

Neurogenic shock occurs when there is a sudden loss of nerve signals from the nervous system, ceasing to enervate the body’s muscles and blood vessels. Typically, this type of shock is a sign of serious brain or spinal cord problems.

possible symptoms: may include difficulty breathing, slow heart rate, dizziness, feeling faint, chest pain and drop in body temperature, for example.

how to treat: Treatment should be started quickly in the hospital with medication given directly into a vein to control symptoms and surgery to correct spinal or brain injuries if necessary.